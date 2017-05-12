Google gets you info by pointing camera at it

VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google's latest tool lets you point your phone's camera at places and objects to get information about them.

You can find out the type of flower by pointing at it, for example, or get reviews for a restaurant you're walking by. The tool can extract Wi-Fi login and password when you point to a sheet with that information.

CEO Sundar Pichai says the new Google Lens is a set of vision-based computing capabilities that can understand what you are looking at. It will first be available as part of Google's assistant and photos products.

Pinterest has a similar tool. Also called lens, it lets people point their cameras at real-world items and find out where to buy them, or find similar things online.

Google is unveiling the new feature at a conference in California on Wednesday.