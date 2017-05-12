Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

Ford to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America, Asia

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.

The company says it will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to its workers. It expects 1,400 positions to be affected by the end of September.

Ford says its European and South American operations have already cut workers and won't be affected.

The company says it will release more details to employees in June.

Ford's stock price has fallen nearly 40 percent over the last three years as investors worry that U.S. sales are peaking. Ford is also spending heavily on future technology, like self-driving and fully electric cars.

