VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

Tennessee Human Rights Commission official charged

Updated 7:25AM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An official with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

Nashville police said in a news release that 42-year-old compliance director Christopher Matthew Stephenson surrendered Tuesday on a sealed indictment charging him with two counts of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of minors. Police said Stephenson is accused of possessing and distributing sexual images of children. He is not accused of producing it.

The release said an internet protocol address used to access child pornography was registered to Stephenson's address. The release said sexual images of minors were found in a search of Stephenson's electronic devices.

Stephenson's bond was set at $500,000. Online jail records did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

