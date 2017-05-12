Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

Vanderbilt's Mason gets raise, 3-year contract extension

Updated 7:24AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.

Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.

Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.

Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee . The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0