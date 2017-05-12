Lawsuit: Ex-Vanderbilt student wrongly accused of assault

VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A former student has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Vanderbilt University, claiming he was wrongfully accused of sexual assault.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pROzMK) the lawsuit was filed May 5. It claims the student, identified only as "Z.J.," was expelled three days before his expected graduation. As a result, Z.J. lost his ROTC scholarship and had to repay $136,000 in tuition. He also lost his commission as an Army officer.

The lawsuit says Vanderbilt didn't follow its own campus discipline policies and denied Z.J. the right to confront his accuser or offer his own witness in a hearing that concluded he assaulted a female student.

The lawsuit claims Z.J. was "guilty until proven innocent" in the case.

Vanderbilt officials said in a statement that the school is reviewing the lawsuit.