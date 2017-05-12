Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

Mayor Barry asks Haslam to veto gun bill

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry wants Gov. Bill Haslam to veto a bill requiring metal detectors and security guards at many city and county facilities if officials want to ban guns there.

In a letter to Haslam last week, Barry asked for the veto for the public's benefit and safety.

Barry voiced concerns that the bill doesn't exempt transit facilities, including the Music City Central bus station, where many school-age children are present.

In addition to concerns about adding security costs or allowing guns in more public places, Barry said the bill may encourage frivolous lawsuits by awarding triple attorney's fees in successful lawsuits over gun-related actions by local governments.

The Republican-sponsored bill's supporters say it promotes safety.

Haslam's office has said he's deferred to the legislature's will on the legislation.

