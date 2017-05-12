Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

GM's Maven car-sharing launches in New York

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is launching its Maven car-sharing service in New York City.

The service lets members rent GM vehicles for up to 28 days at a time.

Maven will park 80 vehicles around Manhattan. Using Maven's smartphone app, members can reserve a time and unlock and start the car when they arrive.

Prices vary by vehicle, but it will cost about $100 to use a Chevrolet Cruze for a full day. Maven takes care of the insurance and fuel costs.

Maven started a year ago with a small fleet of cars in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The service now has 35,000 members and more than 530 cars on the road in 13 U.S. cities and Kitchener, Ontario.

Until now, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington D.C. have been Maven's biggest markets.

