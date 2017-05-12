Clarksville call center to lay off 160 employees

VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — A Clarksville call center has announced permanent layoffs of 160 workers.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports (http://leafne.ws/2poqlxk ) that Convergys has informed employees that a client program will be ending on July 14 because of low call volumes.

It's the second major layoff announced at the call center this year. Spokesman Ed Loyd says the combined layoffs will account for the bulk of the facility's workforce. He declined to say how many workers will remain after the layoffs.

Convergys has operated in Clarksville since 1999, and its employment level has fluctuated between 600 and 1,000 workers.

Loyd said the company is trying to bring in more business in an effort to retain workers.