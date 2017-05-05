2 projects announced for improvements at Clarksville's Swan Lake

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced two projects to improve Swan Lake, an attraction at Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville.

The city of Clarksville says the state Department of Environment and Conservation released a conceptual plan outlining the projects. One is a water quality project to restore the lake, and the other is for dam repairs in and around the Swan Lake spillway.

The environment agency is performing the water quality project, and the state of Tennessee Real Estate and Asset Management Division within the Department of General Services is taking care of the dam repair.

The city said Swan Lake is a man-made reservoir in front of Dunbar Cave, which is near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Both projects are expected to begin this summer and be complete by fall.