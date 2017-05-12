VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

76th Iroquois Steeplechase. Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941, attracting more than 25,000 spectators annually to watch the best horses and riders in the world race over hurdles and timber on a manicured turf track. Gates open at 8 a.m. First race at 1 p.m. The featured race, the Iroquois, ends at approximately 5:30 p.m. Information: www.iroquoissteeplechase.org

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Vol State Cap & Gown Bike Ride

The event, which raises money for Vol State student scholarships, includes a 15-mile Fitness Tour, a 33-mile Half Metric Century Tour and a 61-mile Metric Century Tour. Ride routes travel through the heart of Sumner County. The tours will start and finish on the Vol State campus in Gallatin. Barbecue, live music and beverages will be offered after the ride. There will be rest stops for food and hydration, first aid and restroom facilities. Changing facilities will be available at the college. Vol State, Pickel Field House parking lot, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Use the Gap Blvd. entrance to campus. Fees: $40 by May 11 ($30 for students, faculty and staff), $45 May 12 or 13. Registration: www.active.com/gallatin-tn/cycling/races/vol-state-cap-and-gown-ride-2017

Robertson County Master Gardener Plant Sale

A large variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and bulbs, as well as potted gifts for Mother’s Day. UT Extension Office, 408 North Main Street, Springfield. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until plants are sold.

MAY 12-JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalighsnashvilletn.com

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Gallatin Chamber Leads Exchange

One of the main roles of the Chamber is to help grow and promote your business! Join us for a formal leads exchange on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of every month from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Directly following leads exchange; attendees have the option to attend lunch at the pre-determined location. Sumner Bank & Trust, (upstairs conference room), 780 Browns Lane.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. T’s Hot Chicken, 1845 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Our special guest D.J. Wootson, founder of Titus Young Real Estate, will share updates about Titus Young’s new developments on Jefferson Street. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Special guest, Lori Becker, editor in chief of the Nashville Business Journal. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

Business Studio – Measuring Your Social Media Success

Business Studio has partnered with Werkshop Branding to host Parachute Media to dig into the ins and outs of developing meaningful metrics for social media platforms. Program includes: Tips and tricks to ensure your business is getting the most out of your investment in social media. Learn how to develop your digital strategy in a way that allows your business to calculate ROI. Discover which metrics matter the most and why. Guest Speakers, Kristin Knight and Brittany Darling with Parachute Media. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd., Nashville. 4-6 p.m. Schedule: Workshop: 4-5:30 p.m., Networking and discussion 5:30-6 p.m. Registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

MAY 19-21

Goodguys 12th Nashville Nationals

More than 2,500 of the finest 1972 and older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics in the country on display at Nissan Stadium. Also, autocross timed racing competition. Information: www.good-guys.com/nvn-2017

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Tennessee Titans 5K

Run with your favorite Titans players and coaches, commemorative football for each age group winner, overall winners (top 3 male and female) will receive personalized Titans jerseys. Nissan Stadium, start and finish. 8 a.m. start time. Register on line. Fee: $55 through May 18, $60 after May 18. Information: www.titansonline.com/5K

2017 Big Guitar Brewfest

The event will feature local and craft breweries and liquor sampling tents at First Tennessee Park. General admission tickets include unlimited beer and liquor samples, a souvenir mason jar mug and access to the game area in The Band Box during the event. 5-8 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/2017-big-guitar-brewfest

Nashville Wine & Food Festival

Participants will gather to enjoy top-notch wines from more than 50 of the country’s premier wineries paired with delicious bites from 20 of Nashville’s top restaurants. The festival will also feature food and wine seminars, the opportunity to meet chefs, winemakers and food artisans, a beer garden and more. Noon-4 p.m., Bicentennial Mall. Information: http://thenashwineandfoodfestival.com

Urban Gardening Festival

The Master Gardeners of Davidson County present their Annual Urban Gardening Festival rain or shine at the Demonstration Garden at Ellington Agricultural Center, 5201 Marchant Drive, Nashville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. How-to workshops on a variety of gardening methods and techniques. Information: ugf@mgofdc.org

Tour de Nash 2017

The Tour de Nash is Nashville’s largest urban bike ride and has been organized for the past 12 years by Walk Bike Nashville to encourage people to explore Nashville’s best bikeways and greenways by bicycle. Rides start and end at Morgan Park, 411 Hume Street, Nashville. 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. The 2017 Tour will feature 3 routes: 8-Mile Family Ride, 25-Mile Ride, 45-Mile Ride. Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-tour-de-nash-registration-25720354272

Ride for Kids

Barfield Crescent Park, Murfreesboro, 697 Veterans Parkway. Ride for Kids is an event held to raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. We showcase our local Stars (children with brain tumors) and their families. A motorcycle event consisting of a loop ride, live music, free food, and many other activities. All brand motorcycles welcome as well as non-riders also. This is a family event. Funds are used for research, family support programs, scholarships and many other things. Noon-4 p.m. Information: 260-5966

Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society

Guest speaker, Rick Warwick, Williamson County, Historian. The topic is: “Notable Books on Williamson County”. Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood. 1 p.m. Information: www.mtgs.org

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swift’s, 118 N. Water Ave., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women in Business Mixer

Join us for our summer Women in Business mixer with an evening of networking. Signature drinks by Leiper’s Fork Distillery with a complimentary food tasting. Leiper’s Fork Distillery, 3381 Southall Road, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 for members and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-mixer-354427

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

The Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber are partnering to create a quarterly meeting of downtown business and community leaders, called Downtown Connect. As businesses are evolving and expanding, how do they recruit and retain their workforce? Learn from a panel of downtown business leaders about challenges, opportunities and learned best practices for attracting and retaining employees. Panelists include Claire Crowell with A. Marshall Foods, Brian Mayes with Eventbrite, and Dan Piotrowski with Omni Nashville Hotel. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street, 8-9:30 a.m. Free to attend, registration required. A light breakfast served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An Update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada, and Sam Whitson. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from State Legislature Activity. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 615 452-4000

TUESDAY, MAY 30

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. This meeting is a casual networking event. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Cancun Lagoon, 383 Summer Hall Drive, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

YP Nashville Leadership Series

As part of an ongoing effort to cultivate our city’s young professionals, YP Nashville launched a new leadership series aimed at connecting, engaging and empowering you - our future leaders - to actively shape the future of this region. Our goal is to build the next generation of community leaders and enhance regional prosperity by giving you the tools and resources to expand your career and continually build upon your leadership skills. Speaker, Steve Joiner, Dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service and Managing Director of the Institute for Conflict Management at Lipscomb University. Topic: Conflict Management. 8 – 11 a.m. Lipscomb University, Swang 234, One University Park Drive, Nashville. Registration required, deadline May 25. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

Taste of Gallatin

This event showcases restaurants, caterers, groceries, and other businesses in the Gallatin area. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 5:30 -7:30 p.m. Fee: Adults $15 in advance, $20 at the door, Child $5. Tickets go on sale May 8 at the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and Perkins Drugs & Gift Shop. Information: 452-4000.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Telling Your Story- Presentation Skills for Small Business Leaders. Guest speaker, Mimi Bliss, owner, Median & Presentation Training. 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-06-02-2017-354304

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Wine on the Rails

Watertown Tennessee has parted with their prohibition era liquor laws to host a wine festival near their downtown square and has invited us to celebrate on our vintage train! Thanks to the TN Central Railway Museum we will be aboard a restored and air conditioned 1950’s steel streamliner train. Train attendees also get exclusive access to the wine festival grounds for two (2) hours before they allow the public in. You’ll enjoy tastings from eight (8) Tennessee wineries hosted by the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail organization. The Upper Cumberland Wine Trail organization will provide the festival activities which include great jazz, cool art, and delicious food vendors. Participating Upper Cumberland Wineries: DelMonaco Winery, Stonehaus Winery, Highland Manor Winery, Holly Ridge Winery, Red Barn Winery, Northfield Vineyards, Cellar 53 Winery and Chestnut Hill Winery. Tennessee Central Railway Museum, 220 Willow Street, Nashville. 8:30 a.m. Must be 21 years of age or older. Information: https://wineontherails.com/2017/04/07/2017-watertown-wine-festival-train

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Studio 615, 272 Broadmoor Drive, Nashville 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

JUNE 8-11

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fan from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience CAM Music Festival- featuring hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Information: http://reservations.visitmusiccity.com/package/info/8833/7229

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Wilson County Democratic Party

Phillip Warren, the Administrator of Elections will be guest speaker for the Wilson County Democratic Party meeting. Wilson County Fairgrounds, School Exhibit Building, 945 E. Baddour Parkway. 6:30-8 p.m. Information: https://www.wilsoncountydemocrats.org/events