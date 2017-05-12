LP names Southern CEO upon Stevens’ retirement

VOL. 41 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 12, 2017

Southern

The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation board has appointed Brad Southern to succeed Curt Stevens as the CEO July 1, 2017. Stevens, who has served as CEO since 2012, will retire from LP on June 30.

Southern, 57, will become LP’s fifth CEO. He has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since November 2016. He previously was named executive vice president of OSB in 2015, senior vice president of Siding in 2012 and vice president of specialty operations in 2004.

Southern began his forest products career with MacMillan Bloedel as a forester, where he held a variety of jobs in forestry, strategic planning, finance, accounting and plant management. He has a degree and a master’s degree in forest resources, both from the University of Georgia.

Stites & Harbison welcomes Bishop

Bishop

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has hired Rachel Dix Bishop for its Nashville office.

Bishop focuses her practice on employment law, intellectual property, business services and litigation. Prior to joining Stites & Harbison, she was a summer associate with the firm in 2014 and 2015.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2016. In law school, she was heavily involved in the Student Bar Association and the Law Ambassadors program. She also spent her time volunteering at pro bono events, working in the legal clinic, and participating in various other student organizations.

TN veterinary group announces executive board

Conn

Joe Ed Conn, DVM, Belle Meade Animal Hospital, will serves as 2017 president of the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

Newly elected officers are in addition to Conn are:

President-elect – Russell Reel, DVM, Morristown Animal Hospital, Morristown

Vice president – Danny Walker, DVM, University of Tennessee at Martin

Secretary/treasurer – Margaret (Midge) Phillips, DVM, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin

Immediate past president – Susan Moon, DVM, Brooks Road Animal Hospital, Memphis

Phillips

Six members-at-large also were elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are: Richard Buchanan, DVM, Monroe County Animal Hospital, Sweetwater; Joanne Hibbs, DVM, Tazewell Pike Animal Clinic, Corryton; Bob Parker, DVM, Shelby Center Hospital for Animals, Bartlett; Jeremy Keen, DVM, Collierville; Doug Balthaser, DVM, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Nashville; and Mandy Hagan Willis, DVM, Middle TN Veterinary Service, Morrison.

Deloris Green Gaines, CMP, serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.

Trotter named Barge Award of Merit recipient

Trotter

Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc., named Brandy Trotter its 2017 Dan Barge, Jr. Award of Merit recipient at the firm’s annual employee banquet.

The Dan Barge, Jr. Award of Merit was established in 1980 to recognize an employee for a specific extraordinary initiative above the normal duties of one’s job in the prior year. Originally called the Award of Merit, it was renamed the Dan Barge, Jr. Award of Merit in 2005, as a tribute to founder Dan Barge, who passed away in 2004.

Trotter has been a Surveyor in the Land Resources group since 2015 and was nominated for the award for her outstanding performance with 3D Laser Scanning on the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Vertical Expansion Project. This physically and emotionally demanding project involved working through the night to keep patient disruption to a minimum and the use of fall protection harnesses and tethers while providing 3D scanning and layout services for elevator shaft construction.

Skanska promotes Elpers, Georgatos, Wigger

Georgatos

Skanska has announced the promotion of Dennis Georgatos to senior vice president and account manager, Jeff Elpers to project executive and Stephanie Wigger to environment, health and safety director for Tennessee.

In his new role, Georgatos will be responsible for co-leading day-to-day management of Skanska’s Tennessee operations and executive oversight of several downtown projects, including renovations at Cordell Hull office building, the new LifeWay Christian Resources corporate headquarters, and Fifth + Broadway.

Georgatos joined Skanska in 1998 as an office engineer and has since held a number of positions with the company. Most recently, he served as vice president, account manager. Georgatos is a graduate of Leadership Franklin, a Young Leaders Council alumnus, a member of the Urban Land Institute and a board member of Urban Housing Solutions.

Elpers

Elpers joined Skanska in 2008 as project manager for the Franklin Wood Community Hospital project in Johnson City. He moved to Nashville in 2014 to manage the construction of Abe’s Garden, a leading memory care community. Elpers is currently the on-site project executive for Fifth + Broadway.

Elpers is a LEED-accredited professional in Building Design and Construction and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Southern Indiana.

Wigger

In her new role, Wigger will lead and manage Skanska’s Safety, Health and Environment Management Systems for its Tennessee operations. She joined Skanska in 2008 as an intern for Skanska’s New York office and later full time in 2010 in Nashville. She spent two years in Skanska’s Core Competency Training Program before serving in several roles in estimating and project management.

Wigger is on the board of Cane Ridge High School’s Academy of Architecture and Construction. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, she obtained her degree in engineering science and Spanish in 2010.

Vanderbilt names Perdikis chair of Plastic Surgery

Perdikis

Galen Perdikis, M.D., professor and chair of the Division of Plastic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, has been named professor and chair of Vanderbilt’s Department of Plastic Surgery. His appointment is effective Aug. 1.

Perdikis succeeds Reuben Bueno Jr., M.D., interim department chair since May 2016 and Bruce Shack, M.D., previous department chair from 1997 until 2016. Perdikis will be the department’s fourth leader since it was established in 1973.

An internationally recognized leader in the field of Plastic Surgery, Perdikis was selected after a national search.

Bentley appointed to Metro Airport board

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has appointed Dierks Bentley and re-appointed Bobby Joslin and Trey Harwell to its Board of Commissioners.

The three individuals were nominated to the board by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and confirmed by Metro Council at the May 2 council meeting. Bentley fills the board seat previously held by Rod Essig, Music Agent at Creative Artists Agency, whose term expired.

Bentley joins the board of Commissioners as industry/commerce/finance representative.

McCutchan to lead Wilson Bank expansion

McCutchan

Wilson Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of former Regions senior vice president Philip McCutchan as its president of operations in Williamson County.

McCutchan’s appointment marks Wilson Bank & Trust’s official expansion into the state’s fastest-growing county. He will spend his first months as president assessing the Williamson County market and determining the needs of customers in order to inform the best location for a bank branch in the coming year.

McCutchan most recently served as senior vice president, commercial real estate market manager, for Regions Bank in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio. He started his career at First Tennessee Bank in 1999 before moving to Regions in 2007.

McCutchan holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned his BS in business administration from Lee University in Cleveland.

First Farmers names Garvin to sales position

Garvin

First Farmers recently announced Mack Garvin has joined the bank as the Mortgage Banking Sales Manager. Garvin will lead the bank’s mortgage loan program, overseeing a team of mortgage bankers and managing new business pipelines.

A seasoned lending professional, Garvin specializes in a broad range of products including conventional and jumbo loans, renovation and construction loans, fixed/adjustable rate mortgages, FHA, VA, USDA and other down payment assistance programs.

Prior to joining First Farmers, Garvin was as a mortgage sales manager with Pacific Union Financial, where he managed a team of loan originators and was responsible for cultivating new business opportunities for the organization. He previously served as a mortgage loan originator with Ameris Bank and US Bank.

Garvin is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Martin.

Allard Ward Architects announces new partners

LeMarinel

Tyler LeMarinel and Brian Haun have been named partners in Allard Ward Architects, LLC.

LeMarinel first joined the firm in 2006 as a summer intern. In addition to managing Frist Hall at Currey Ingram Academy, he is currently working on the new headquarters for SMACK music.

Haun

The Bickerstaff Residence was recognized as a national award winner in the Marvin Architect’s Challenge. LeMarinel also has received numerous awards from the Metro Nashville Historic Commission for his work on dozens of renovation and infill projects.

Haun joined the firm in 2012 as a project manager. His recent work has included several projects for Metro Nashville Public Schools, Vanderbilt University, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, Conexion Americas, and urban residential projects like “The Jenkins” (Belmont) and “TaylorGermantown.”