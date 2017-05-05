Tennessee reinstates teacher convicted of statutory rape

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Board of Education has reinstated the teaching license of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a student in 2007.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2r082eP) former Moore County physical education teacher William S. Haynes had his criminal record expunged after serving four years of probation.

The state board denied a reinstatement of his license in 2012. He took his case to court and a judge ruled the details of the statutory rape case didn't meet the criteria to deny a license, and ordered the board to take another vote.

The board voted 7-2 in favor of reinstatement April 21, although each member expressed regret. State board member Mike Edwards said they would be in contempt of court if they denied the license again.