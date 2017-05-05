Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Keith Urban, Ballerini, Rhett top contenders at CMT Awards

Updated 2:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban lead the 2017 CMT Music Awards nominations with four each, including nods in the video of the year and social superstar categories.

CMT announced the nominees Tuesday for their awards show to be held on June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood have three nominations each.

A total of 14 videos were up for the top prize, video of the year, which is voted on by fans online at CMT.com . Some of those nominees include Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley.

The show will feature performances by Rhett, Bryan, Lambert, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge. Actor and musician Charles Esten, of the TV show "Nashville," will host the awards show.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0