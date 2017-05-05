Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Stocks edge higher in early trading

Stocks are opening a bit higher after they set records in the last few days. Technology and health care companies and banks are all rising.

Apple continued to gain Tuesday as it set record highs. It gained 0.8 percent.

Hotel chain Marriott International climbed 4.7 percent after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its annual forecasts.

Banks rose with bond yields and high-dividend payers like phone and utility companies lagged the market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,401.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,034. The Nasdaq composite picked up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,115.

TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
