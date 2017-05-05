Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Bill to allow suburban lawmakers to stay in hotels fails

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill seeking to allow state lawmakers who live within 50 miles of the Capitol to be reimbursed for occasional hotel stays in Nashville has been removed from consideration for the year.

The measure sponsored by House Majority Leader Glen Casada was taken off notice Monday. The Franklin Republican who lives about 40 miles from the Capitol had argued that he often doesn't finish his legislative work until 9 p.m. and then has to be back to work by 7 a.m. the next day.

The Legislature in 2013 passed legislation to get rid of the hotel reimbursement for lawmakers living near the Capitol. They are still eligible for a meals allowance.

The current per diem allowance for lawmakers is $161 per night for lodging and $59 for meals and expenses.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0