Bill to allow suburban lawmakers to stay in hotels fails

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A bill seeking to allow state lawmakers who live within 50 miles of the Capitol to be reimbursed for occasional hotel stays in Nashville has been removed from consideration for the year.

The measure sponsored by House Majority Leader Glen Casada was taken off notice Monday. The Franklin Republican who lives about 40 miles from the Capitol had argued that he often doesn't finish his legislative work until 9 p.m. and then has to be back to work by 7 a.m. the next day.

The Legislature in 2013 passed legislation to get rid of the hotel reimbursement for lawmakers living near the Capitol. They are still eligible for a meals allowance.

The current per diem allowance for lawmakers is $161 per night for lodging and $59 for meals and expenses.