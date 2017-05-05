Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Tennessee senior associate AD Ward stepping down this summer

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee senior associate athletic director Mike Ward has announced he will be stepping down this summer.

Ward has been with Tennessee's athletic department since Oct. 31, 2011. Ward said Monday in a university release that "I feel all the positive work I've done here has positioned me to take the next step in my career."

Ward was the athletic department's legal liaison and Title IX liaison. He was involved in the planning for last year's football game with Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway and with the switch to Nike as Tennessee's apparel provider.

The news of Ward's exit comes less than a month after senior associate athletic director Mike Vollmar resigned. Their announcements follow the April 1 arrival of new athletic director John Currie.

