Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Trump administration hollows out EPA science integrity board

Updated 11:46AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will not reappoint half the expert members of a board that advises the Environmental Protection Agency on the integrity of its science. The decision is the latest in a series of moves that could benefit polluters.

The chairwoman of EPA's Board of Scientific Counselors said Monday that nine of the 18 outside experts on her board won't be renewed for another three-year term. Deborah L. Swackhamer said the affected board members' terms expired April 30. In the past they would routinely be reappointed.

The counselors are typically top academic experts in their fields tasked with helping ensure the agency's scientists follow best practices.

EPA spokesman J.P. Freire said the agency wants to consider new nominees, including those who may currently work for regulated industries.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0