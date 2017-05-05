Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

US stocks edge lower in midday trading

The Associated Press

Updated 11:05AM
Stocks are edging lower in midday trading on Wall Street as the market comes off record high closes the week before.

Materials companies were falling more than the rest of the market Monday. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan slid 1.7 percent.

Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid containers, soared 11 percent after reporting solid results and raising its forecast for the year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,396.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,991. The Nasdaq composite edged down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,089.

Small-company stocks fared even worse. The Russell 2000 index lost 9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,387.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.38 percent.

