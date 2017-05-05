Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Facebook removes accounts in fight against fake news

LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has deleted tens of thousands of accounts in Britain ahead of the June 8 general election in a drive to battle fake news.

The tech giant also took out newspaper advertisements in Britain's media offering advice on how to spot such stories. The ads suggest that readers should be "skeptical of headlines," and to "look closely at the URL."

The company says it has made improvements to help them detect fake news accounts more effectively.

Simon Milner, the tech firm's U.K. director of policy, says the platform wants to get to the "root of the problem" and is working with outside organizations to fact check and analyze content around the election.

Milner says Facebook is "doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news."

