The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

House GOP to take another run at Tennessee spending plan

Updated 7:32AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are hoping cooler heads will prevail in the House on Friday when they take another run at passing the state's $37 billion annual spending plan.

A series of heated exchanges before and during Thursday's floor session included GOP lawmakers alleging that they had been lied to and that they were being used as pawns by minority Democrats. A series of amendments were added to the budget bill during the floor session that put the lower chamber's budget plan at odds with what has been hammered out in the Senate.

All the bluster may end up being for naught, because the Senate appears unwilling to go along with any of the major House changes. The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass a balanced budget plan every year.

