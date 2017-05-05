Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Tennessee House OKs tightened amusement park safety rules

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee could soon tighten amusement park safety regulations after people were injured on rides in two incidents last year.

The Tennessee House passed a bill Thursday with heightened safety requirements. The Senate approved it Wednesday, so it heads to Gov. Bill Haslam.

In September, eight people were hospitalized after a ride shut down at the Delta Fair in Memphis.

At the Greene County Fair in August, three girls fell 30 to 45 feet and were injured when a Ferris wheel basket overturned.

The legislation would increase inspections and let state regulators hire inspectors or keep using third-party groups.

It would require operators to be at least 16 years old, running one ride at a time and present while it runs.

It would let injured people sue ride owners and operators.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0