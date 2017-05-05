Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Investigation finds officer justified in shooting suspect

Updated 7:18AM
LEBANON (AP) — A prosecutor says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has concluded an officer was justified in shooting a suspect after a high-speed chase in March.

News outlets report District Attorney General Tom P. Thompson Jr. said the investigation found Lebanon Lt. Detective Scott Massey was justified in shooting 24-year-old Christian Andrew Whitten-Galindo on March 20.

The report —based on interviews with witnesses, police officers, Massey and Whitten-Galindo— says the suspect failed to comply with multiple commands and reached for his back waistline. Massey says he believed Whitten-Galindo was reaching for a weapon, leading him to fire one shot.

The Lebanon Police Department is conducting an internal investigation.

Whitten-Galindo was treated at a hospital and charged with theft of property, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

