Judge Moreland pleads not guilty to corruption charges

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee judge facing federal charges has entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges that stemmed from an investigation that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex.

Documents show that former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland waived his right to appear in court for an arraignment before formally entering the not guilty plea.

Moreland was indicted last month on multiple obstruction of justice charges, including allegations involving bribery and retaliating against a witness. The indictment says he tried to pay $6,100 through an intermediary to get a witness to sign an affidavit recanting previous statements against Moreland. Prosecutors also say Moreland schemed to plant drugs on the woman and have a police officer pull her over in a traffic stop.