Tennessee lawmakers approve optional 'In God We Trust' tags

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The House has given final approval to a bill that would allow Tennessee drivers to choose license plates with the phrase "In God We Trust" on them.

The chamber voted 85-0 to approve the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Sanderson of Kenton on Thursday. The Senate earlier this week approved the measure on a 29-1 vote.

The original version of the bill would have required "In God We Trust" to appear on all plates, but the state attorney general's office said that move would likely have been unconstitutional.

Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris of Memphis was the only member to vote against the bill. He questioned why the optional language on the plates would not require the same extra fees as other specialty plates available in the state.