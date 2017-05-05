Adams and Reese picks new partner in charge

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

Adams and Reese Government Relations Team leader Brad A. Lampley has been named partner in charge of the firm’s Nashville office.

In addition to his leadership in Nashville, Lampley heads the Adams and Reese Government Relations Team, one of the largest practice areas in the firm and a top-ranked practice by Southern Political Report.

Lampley serves as co-chairman of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, and also serves on the University of Tennessee board of trustees, the UT Athletics board and Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame board of directors.

Lampley earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee. While at UT, Lampley played offensive tackle for the football team.

Polsinelli continues growth with Holladay

Holladay

Polsinelli law firm has hired Kolin B. Holladay as an equity shareholder in its national Corporate and Transactional Practice Group.

Holladay brings more than 16 years of experience in corporate, securities and mergers and acquisitions to Polsinelli’s Business Department. He focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, public and private offerings of securities, corporate governance, and contract negotiation and interpretation. He advises entities in a variety of industries and provides corporate advice to his clients.

Holladay earned his bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University, and his MBA simultaneously with a J.D. from the University of Tennessee.

Polsinelli has 20 offices national offices, adding Nashville in 2015.

Amos stepping down from Bankers Association

Amos

After nearly 33 years with the Tennessee Bankers Association, veteran counsel Tim Amos announced his plans to leave the organization at the end of the year to start his own legal and governmental affairs consultancy.

Over the course of his career, Amos:

-- Oversaw the geographic evolution of the banking industry from county-only branching to full interstate banking

-- Initiated and passed updates to the Uniform Commercial Code, the backbone of commercial practice

-- Passed revisions to Tennessee’s trust and fiduciary statutes, making Tennessee one of the preferred destinations for the location of trust operations

Amos joined the TBA in 1985 as general counsel. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2001 and to executive vice president in 2015. He also serves as corporate secretary. Prior to joining the TBA, he was an attorney for the Tennessee General Assembly, working with both the Senate and House Commerce committees and the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

He earned a degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, his J.D. degree from the UT College of Law in 1977 and his LLM in international law in 1983 from the University of Cambridge, Downing College, Cambridge, England. He attended The Hague Academy of International Law in 1983 and 1984, The Hague, Netherlands.

TMA elects Shumaker as association president

Schumaker

Nita Shumaker, MD, has taken the reins as president of the Tennessee Medical Association, the state’s largest professional organization for doctors.

Shumaker is the second female to hold the position. Dr. Phyllis Miller, also of Chattanooga, served as TMA President from 2005-2006.

As president, Shumaker will serve as the public spokesperson and official representative for TMA’s more than 9,000 members. She will also hold a seat on the TMA Board of Trustees.

Shumaker served as a pediatrician in the U.S. Air Force from 1990 to 1994 while she completed her residency training. She went on to serve two years as a pediatrician at March Air Force Base in Southern California and in 1994 was awarded an Air Force Commendation for Meritorious Service. She has been in private practice with Galen Medical Group, a large, multispecialty practice in Chattanooga, since 1997 and is a member of the board of directors.

Between 1998 and 2010, Shumaker served continuously in significant medical staff positions and other leadership roles in Chattanooga’s Erlanger Health System, including chief of pediatrics at T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital and secretary, vice chief, chief of staff and past chief of staff at Erlanger Medical System.

She was elected to the Erlanger Hospital Authority board of trustees, serving from 2011-2015, and served on the board of directors of the Southside/Dodson Avenue Community Health Centers from 2011-2015.

She also served as secretary-treasurer and president (2010) of the Chattanooga & Hamilton County Medical Society, and has been an active leader within TMA, serving on numerous committees and task forces and on the TMA Board of Trustees (2013-2016).

Shumaker earned a bachelor’s degree and completed medical school at East Carolina University. She completed both her internship and residency at the Medical College of Georgia.

Shumaker is the 163rd President of the TMA and succeeds Keith G. Anderson, MD, a cardiologist in Memphis.

HCA Tristar names Block chief nursing executive

Block

HCA’s TriStar Division has appointed Velinda Block DNP, RN, NEA-BC, as chief nursing executive.

In this new role, Block oversees nursing and nursing practice for more than 5,800 nurses who support patient care in 22 hospitals and related care areas serving communities in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, Chattanooga, Northwest Georgia, and Northeast Atlanta. Responsibility includes TriStar Health facilities in the Nashville area.

Block has more than 34 years of experience, most recently serving as senior vice president and system chief nursing officer for KentuckyOne Health based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Previous leadership includes chief nursing officer and assistant vice president, University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital vice president of patient care services, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, and Nursing Director, T.C.T. Children’s Hospital, Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga.

Block earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from University of Alabama, Birmingham School of Nursing, a master’s degree in nursing administration from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Medical College of Georgia School of Nursing, Athens, Georgia.

Consumer, Ind. Services names asst. commissioner

Harrison

With more than 30 years of experience promoting and leading in agriculture, Wilson County native Keith Harrison will take on the role of assistant commissioner for the Consumer and Industry Services division at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Since 2001, Harrison has put his skills and experience to work for the Tennessee Farmers Cooperative, headquartered in La Vergne. From marketing to public outreach, to management of and recruitment for numerous corporate and educational events, Harrison excelled in a variety of roles during his tenure with the Co-op.

This appointment marks Harrison’s return to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. He served in the Market Development division from 1984 until 2000, working his way up from an agricultural marketing specialist to assistant marketing director to ultimately, the marketing director. Harrison was instrumental in development of the Pick Tennessee Products and Ag Tag campaigns, which remain hallmarks of TDA’s public outreach today.

Harrison holds a degree in agricultural business from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University.

Garcia elected VP at Barge, Waggoner

Garcia

Barge Waggoner Sumner and Cannon, Inc., has elected Philip Garcia, RA, NCARB, as vice president at its annual stockholders’ meeting.

Garcia, a native of Sterling Heights, Michigan, has 40 years of architectural design and project management experience across a varied array of project types and industries including international projects in the automotive, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors.

A graduate of Lawrence Technical University with a degree in architecture, Garcia has successfully led the architecture department at Barge Waggoner since 2012.

YWCA adds development, marketing director

Sigler

Rachel Sigler was recently named director of development and marketing for YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee. In this newly created position, Sigler will oversee corporate partnerships, event sponsorships and relationships, fundraising events, and the YWCA Junior Board of Directors Committee. She previously served as YWCA’s MEND Marketing and Business Manager.

Prior to joining the YWCA, Sigler served as the brand marketing manager for Johnston & Murphy. She also served as the fourth female president of the Nashville Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Sigler earned a degree in journalism and public relations from The University of Mississippi.

First Farmers hires Meyer as financial advisor

Mark Meyer has joined First Farmers as a senior financial advisor.

Meyer, who has more than 20 years of industry experience, was previously an investment executive with Fifth Third Securities. The Nashville native holds a degree from Columbia University.