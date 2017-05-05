VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Company Culture and How it Impacts Your Workforce. Jeff Haithcoat of Vaco will lead a discussion of structuring company culture. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAY, MAY 5

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl that takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings, and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

Eat the Street

Franklin’s Food Truck Fest benefiting the 21st District Recovery Court. Food, live music and family fun. 5-10 p.m. Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue north.

MAY 5-7

Bledsoe’s Fort Colonial Fair

An 18th century Colonial fair representing the time period of 1750-1790. Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, 2901 Castalian Springs. Fee: Adults: $5, Children: $3, ages thru 4, free. Information: www.bledsoefair.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Strawberry Jubilee

Strawberry Jubilee at the Nashville Farmers’ Market will feature a free strawberry tasting table, live music, food trucks, local farmers, and lots of fun for the entire family. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

Public Meeting – Madison

Station Boulevard project discussion will be held at Madison Public Library, 601 Gallatin Pike. An informative meeting to discuss the extension of Neely’s Bend road. Thoughts and comments from Madison residents are welcome. 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Gallatin Farmers Market Opening Day

160 W. Franklin Street, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations required for vendors. Information: farmersmarket@gallatin.org

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

MAY 6-7

Nashville Taco Festival

The inaugural Nashville Taco Fest will take place in the Nissan Stadium parking lots noon-8 p.m. each day. Events and activities include the best taco competition, taco trucks and vendors, a taco eating competition, a salsa dance tent, a margarita competition, live music, Mariachi bands, a kids’ zone and much more. Information: www.nashvilletacofest.com

MONDAY, MAY 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest speaker: Candice McQueen, education commissioner for the State of Tennessee. First United Methodist Church, 149 Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber members if made by noon the previous Friday. $20 after deadline. Non-members, $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

Salon@615 Spring Season

David Grann will discuss his new book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. No tickets required. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Osaka Japanese Restaurant, 223 W Main Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party Meeting

Cheatham County Democratic party hosts guest speaker former Nashville mayor and gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean. The Senior Center at Ashland City, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by May 5. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Elder Law Expo and Workshop

Free educational workshops for the community specifically designed for health care professionals working with seniors, family caregivers caring for seniors and anyone who would like to learn more about healthcare and the law pertaining to the needs of seniors. Registration required. Topics include:

“What on Earth is Elder Law?” Jake Mason, Atty., Heritage Law Group, 10 a.m.

“Dementia, Aging & Memory Loss”, Megan Mason, MD, St. Thomas Medical Partners, 11 a.m.

“Physiological Changes in Older Adults and the Role of Exercise/Physical Activity in Prevention of Falls and Physical Decline”, Todd Jenkins, Exercise Physiologist, Tristar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion, 1 p.m.

“Healthcare and the Law”, Deborah R. Farringer, Assistant Professor of Law, Belmont University College of Law, 2 p.m.

Volunteer State Community College, Humanities Building, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Complimentary Lunch. Register and learn more: www.heritagelawtn.com

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Free Admission at Cheekwood

In celebration of National Public Gardens Day, Cheekwood is offering free admission. This annual events presented by the American Public Gardens Association is to shed light on the importance of environmentalism and conservation. Visitors must present a printed coupon at Cheekwood’s Visitor Services. Parking, not included. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Program includes the Beer Garden, live music, food trucks, and activities for all ages, including guided tours of the gardens. Information and to download coupon: publicgardens.org

MAY 12-JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalighsnashvilletn.com

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Vol State Cap & Gown Ride

The event, which raises money for Vol State student scholarships, includes a 15-mile Fitness Tour, a 33-mile Half Metric Century Tour and a 61-mile Metric Century Tour. Ride routes travel through the heart of Sumner County. The tours will start and finish on the Vol State campus in Gallatin. Barbecue, live music and beverages will be offered after the ride. There will be rest stops for food and hydration, first aid and restroom facilities. Changing facilities will be available at the college. Vol State, Pickel Field House parking lot, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Use the Gap Blvd. entrance to campus. Fees: $40 by May 11 ($30 for students, faculty and staff), $45 May 12 or 13. Registration: http://www.active.com/gallatin-tn/cycling/races/vol-state-cap-and-gown-ride-2017

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. T’s Hot Chicken, 1845 Nashville Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Special guest, Lori Becker, editor in chief of the Nashville Business Journal. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Tour de Nash 2017

The Tour de Nash is Nashville’s largest urban bike ride and has been organized for the past 12 years by Walk Bike Nashville to encourage people to explore Nashville’s best bikeways and greenways by bicycle. Rides start and end at Morgan Park, 411 Hume Street, Nashville. 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. The 2017 Tour will feature 3 routes: 8-Mile Family Ride, 25-Mile Ride, 45-Mile Ride. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-tour-de-nash-registration-25720354272

Urban Gardening Festival

The Master Gardeners of Davidson County present their Annual Urban Gardening Festival rain or shine at the Demonstration Garden at Ellington Agricultural Center, 5201 Marchant Drive, Nashville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. How-to workshops on a variety of gardening methods and techniques. Information: ugf@mgofdc.org

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Swaney Swift’s, 118 N. Water Ave., 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

The Nashville Downtown Partnership and the Nashville Area Chamber are partnering to create a quarterly meeting of downtown business and community leaders, called Downtown Connect. As businesses are evolving and expanding, how do they recruit and retain their workforce? Learn from a panel of downtown business leaders about challenges, opportunities and learned best practices for attracting and retaining employees. Panelists include Claire Crowell with A. Marshall Foods, Brian Mayes with Eventbrite, and Dan Piotrowski with Omni Nashville Hotel. Baker Donelson Event Center, 211 Commerce Street, 8-9:30 a.m. Free to attend, registration required. A light breakfast served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.aspx

Street Food Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. This event takes place every Thursday. Deaderick Street (4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from State Legislature Activity. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 615 452-4000