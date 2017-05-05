Titans part ways with coordinator of college scouting

VOL. 41 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 05, 2017

We would be remiss if we let this draft get away without paying some sort of respect to long-time Titans scout and front office executive Blake Beddingfield, who was shown the door Monday after 18 years with the organization.

The move was part of some front office shuffling done by Titans general manager Jon Robinson two days after the draft ended.

Beddingfield, an Alabama native, first joined the Titans’ front office in 1999 as a young pup wanting to break into scouting when he caught the attention of Floyd Reese.

He slowly and steadily moved up the ranks, going from an administrative role and handling the scouting of local prospects, to becoming a regional scout, then the coordinator of college scouting.

In 2013, he was promoted to director of college scouting by then general manager Ruston Webster.

Throughout his time with the organization, Beddingfield saw his share of hits and misses like all scouts and scouting directors. But it was on his watch as director of college scouting that the Titans landed such cornerstones as Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan, Jack Conklin and Derrick Henry.

With Beddingfield headed elsewhere and the Titans moving on to another chapter in their front office, Monday’s decision ended an era as one of the last front office links back to Reese and Jeff Fisher went by the boards.

-- Terry McCormick