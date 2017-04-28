Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

House to consider resolution calling for moving Polk's body

NASHVILLE (AP) — A resolution calling for the body of President James K. Polk to be exhumed from the grounds of Tennessee Capitol has been scheduled for consideration in the state House before the Legislature adjourns for the year.

The House Delayed Bills Committee voted Monday to take up the bill even though it was sent to the chamber after the filing deadline.

The Senate passed the measure on a 20-6 vote in March to call for the bodies of the 11th president and his wife, Sarah, to be moved about 50 miles to the grounds of the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia.

The director of the Tennessee Historical Commission has spoken out against moving the Polks.

Polk, a former Tennessee governor, died just three months after his presidential term ended in 1849.

