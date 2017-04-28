Former Democratic state senator charged with sexual battery

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A former Democratic state senator from Goodlettsville has been arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pz78Wt ) that Joe Haynes, a former Senate Democratic Caucus chairman who retired from the Legislature in 2012, was booked into jail on Monday afternoon.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told the paper a woman who had retained Haynes to represent her in legal matters related to her mother's death alleges that he tried to kiss her and grabbed her buttocks.

Eighty-year-old Haynes did not immediately return a request for comment from the newspaper. Jail records did not indicate whether Haynes had an attorney.

Haynes was first elected to the Senate in 1982.