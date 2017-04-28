Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Tennessee Republican Party hires new executive director

Updated 7:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Republican Party has hired a new executive director.

Chairman Scott Golden announced Monday that Michael Sullivan, who had worked for the Republican National Committee in Iowa, is returning to Tennessee to take up the No. 2 position in the state GOP.

Sullivan previously worked as the state party's political director and deputy executive director from 2011 to 2015.

Golden also announced that Ashely Hesseldahl-Harbin has been hired as the party's finance director. She previously worked as a bill clerk for the state Legislature.

Golden was a staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher, before his election as chairman of state GOP in December following former state Rep. Ryan Haynes' decision not to seek another term.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0