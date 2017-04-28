Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out

Updated 2:12PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday that Bill Shine, the network's co-president and a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out.

Shine's departure follows the firing of top personality Bill O'Reilly and Ailes, both amid charges that they had harassed women. Shine was not accused of harassment, but there were questions about what he knew about the network's workplace atmosphere for the years problems were going on.

His co-president, Jack Abernethy, will remain. Fox said Monday that it was also promoted two other executives, Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace.

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, said Wallace and Scott have "played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists."

