Baptist hospital groups in Memphis, Mississippi merge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Baptist Health Systems and the larger Baptist Memorial Health Care of Memphis, Tennessee, have completed a merger, creating the largest hospital group in Mississippi.

Executives of the two systems announced the merger Monday, saying it had been completed last month.

Jackson-based Mississippi Baptist had run into trouble in its efforts to computerize health records, with credit rating agencies saying the four-hospital system was having trouble managing patient stays and would have to spend more money. As part of the merger, the four hospitals are installing the system used by Baptist Memorial.

Officials say no layoffs are planned from the combined 16,000 employees.

Mississippi Baptist has hospitals in Jackson, Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City.

The Memphis system has six hospitals in Mississippi; 10 in Tennessee; and one in Arkansas.