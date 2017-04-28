Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Criminal records bill passes in Legislature

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Legislature has passed a bill that will make it easier for people convicted of lower-level offenses to get their criminal records wiped clean.

The measure allows a person who has no more than two convictions to be able to request that the crimes get expunged from their record. The two convictions would be wiped clean at the same time and at the same cost as it would be to expunge one conviction.

The measure only applies to people convicted of crimes that could already be legally wiped from a record.

Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Nashville Republican who sponsored the bill, said it would not apply to people convicted of sex crimes or violent acts.

