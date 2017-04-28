Unused prescription drugs can be dropped off at event

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennesseans who have unused prescription drugs they no longer need can safely dispose of them Saturday at locations all around the state. It's part of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration's 13th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The DEA says there will be no charge and no questions asked when people drop off their expired, unused and unwanted pills.

The U.S. is in the midst of a prescription drug abuse epidemic of addition, overdose and death. DEA officials say properly disposing the pills will prevent drug abuse and theft.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all times local.

The DEA, in its press releases, said Tennesseans dropped off 20,271 pounds of unwanted and expired medications in October.

The public can find nearby collection sites by calling 800-882-9529.