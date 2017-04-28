Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Predators' Fiala out of playoffs after breaking leg

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nashville general manager David Poile says Predators forward Kevin Fiala broke his left leg during Game 1 against St. Louis and is recovering from surgery to repair his femur.

Poile detailed Fiala's injury in a statement Thursday.

The general manager says Fiala had surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and will start rehabilitation when he returns to Nashville.

The 20-year-old Fiala was hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period Wednesday night. His injury led to a 17-minute delay while Fiala received medical attention. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher to the hospital.

Nashville won 4-3 for a 1-0 second-round series lead.

The 11th draft pick in 2014, Fiala scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep of Chicago.

