Democrat threatens to oppose spending bill

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second-ranking House Democrat is threatening to withhold votes for a short-term spending bill to keep the government open, if Republicans try to push for a health care vote this week.

Speaker Paul Ryan needs Democratic votes to keep the government open past Friday's midnight deadline. But in a statement Thursday, Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer of Maryland says that if Republicans push for a vote on health care, he will oppose the spending bill and tell other Democrats to do the same.

Hoyer complains the current health care bill would let states drop essential services such as maternity care and prescription drug coverage.