The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Energy stocks lead US indexes lower

The Associated Press

Updated 11:16AM
Stock indexes were edging mostly lower in midday trading on Wall Street as declines in energy companies outweighed gains elsewhere.

Earnings were a big focus for investors Thursday and many companies were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.

American Airlines fell 7 percent after reporting its results. Athletic apparel maker Under Armour surged 9 percent after its results came in better than analysts were expecting.

Falling oil prices helped pull energy stocks lower. Anadarko Petroleum plunged 7 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,383.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,936. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,035.

