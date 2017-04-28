Boyd raises $1.25M in donations for Tennessee gov's race

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd's campaign says it has raised $1.25 million for the Republican's gubernatorial bid.

The contributions were made during Boyd's first major fundraiser in Knoxville earlier this week. Spokesman John Crisp says about 500 people attended the event, though many more who couldn't attend gave contributions.

Crisp said none of the money came from Boyd, who has not ruled out spending some of his own fortune on the race.

Boyd is the founder of Radio Systems Corp, a privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products and has annual revenues of about $400 million.

Boyd raised eyebrows in political circles when he donated $5 million to the Knoxville zoo at the same time he was ramping up his campaign.