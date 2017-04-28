Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Boyd raises $1.25M in donations for Tennessee gov's race

Updated 10:45AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd's campaign says it has raised $1.25 million for the Republican's gubernatorial bid.

The contributions were made during Boyd's first major fundraiser in Knoxville earlier this week. Spokesman John Crisp says about 500 people attended the event, though many more who couldn't attend gave contributions.

Crisp said none of the money came from Boyd, who has not ruled out spending some of his own fortune on the race.

Boyd is the founder of Radio Systems Corp, a privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products and has annual revenues of about $400 million.

Boyd raised eyebrows in political circles when he donated $5 million to the Knoxville zoo at the same time he was ramping up his campaign.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0