Senate to vote on criminal records bill

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Senate could be voting on a bill on Thursday that would make it easier for people with low-level criminal convictions to get their records wiped clean.

The bill, which has passed in the House, would allow a person who has no more than two convictions to be able to petition to get the crimes expunged from their record at the same time.

The measure would only apply to people convicted of crimes that could already be legally wiped from a record. People would have to wait either five or 10 years, depending on the type conviction, before they could petition to get the records expunged.

The Senate bill is sponsored by Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Republican from Nashville. Rep. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, sponsored the House bill.