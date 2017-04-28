Catalano, Fisher join Frost Brown Todd

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Catalano

Frost Brown Todd has hired James P. Catalano as member and Alexandria S. Fisher as senior associate to the firm’s Nashville office.

Catalano has been a litigator for nearly 20 years, representing individuals, municipalities and businesses, including Fortune 500 and multinational companies. He is a member of FBT’s Business Litigation Practice Group, where he handles a variety of business and commercial litigation and product liability cases.

Fisher

Catalano is a board member of United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee, and serves on the board and as legal counsel for the Music City Chapter of March of Dimes, Tennessee.

Fisher serves FBT’s Regulated Business Practice Group and on the firm’s Health Care Service Team. Her law practice focuses on representing individual health care providers before regulatory boards, including the Board of Medical Examiners and the Board of Nursing.

She is a faculty member of the Vanderbilt Center for Professional Health, where she teaches a continuing medical education course and assists in planning CME courses for nurse practitioners.

Before entering private practice, Fisher served as a law clerk to the Honorable William J. Haynes, Jr., chief judge for the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee. While at Vanderbilt University Law School, where she earned her J.D. in 2012, she interned with both Mayor Karl Dean and the Metropolitan Nashville District Attorney’s Office.

Patterson Law welcomes attorney/neurobiologist

Kilgore

Patterson Intellectual Property Law is pleased to announce that Mark Kilgore, Ph.D., has joined Patterson Intellectual Property Law as an associate. Kilgore will prosecute patent applications in the area of life sciences and assist in the firm’s various litigation endeavors.

Kilgore previously served as law clerk in the law offices of Candice Shockley in Pelham, Alabama. He was a summer associate at Patterson Intellectual Property Law in 2015.

Kilgore holds a J.D. from Cumberland School of Law, Samford University. He was a Judge Abraham Caruthers Fellow, received the George M. Stewart Scholarship Award, and was a research and writing editor for the American Journal of Trial Advocacy.

He earned his Ph.D. in neurobiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying the molecular mechanisms of learning and memory, specifically those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. He earned his B.S. and M.S. in microbiology from Auburn University.

Bibb earns award from Education Foundation

Bibb

Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Julian Bibb recently earned the 2017 Civic Leadership Award from the Education Foundation for Williamson County at its first “Be the Catalyst” award luncheon.

Bibb is a partner at Stites & Harbison and a member of its Real Estate & Banking Service Group.

Outside of the firm, he dedicates his time and effort to numerous Williamson County community groups. He is chair of the Board of the Education Foundation for Williamson County and is past president of Franklin’s Charge, Williamson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and an emeritus director of Cumberland Region Tomorrow.

He serves on the board of directors of Leadership Franklin, an organization he helped co-found. Bibb is president and board member of the Heritage Foundation and is a board member of the Transportation Management Association, having recently completed a three-year term as board chair.

He also is pro bono legal counsel for a number of non-profit organizations, and he is legal counsel for Land Trust for Tennessee.

FBMM’s Fridenstine named business manager

Fridinstine

Entertainment business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy has promoted Jason Fridenstine from associate business manager to business manager.

A native of Ohio, Fridenstine has been with FBMM for 18 years and has more than 25 years of music industry experience. His previous experience as a recording artist and producer has given him insights on multiple aspects of the music industry. At FBMM, he provides his clients with business management advice that is tailored to their individual needs and circumstances.

Fridenstine is active in Nashville’s music community as a member of the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and Recording Academy. He also volunteers in his free time with MusiCares, Habitat for Humanity and St. Henry’s Men’s Club and is a volunteer coach for youth baseball.

Fridenstine graduated from Berklee College of Music in 1991 with a B.A. degree in music and has continued his education by taking accounting and finance classes at Nashville State.

Sweet Creations Bakery hires director of sales

Sutton

Nashville’s Sweet Creations Pie Bakery has hired veteran community and client engagement leader Phyllis Sutton as director of sales.

In her new role, Sutton will implement the company’s sales strategy to expand the bakery’s wholesale and catering operations in Middle Tennessee. She will also be responsible for sales training, community partnerships and managing the sales team.

Sutton served for more than six years with Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee as vice president of volunteer and membership services. She created recruitment and family giving strategies while nurturing community partnerships throughout Davidson and surrounding counties. Most recently, Sutton served as a consultant with the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P.) conducting research on the effects of gentrification in historically African-American neighborhoods.

Sutton has a degree in film at Watkins College of Art and Design and earned a master of arts in civic leadership at Lipscomb University. She is a member of Women in Film and Television in Tennessee.

Rathmell named to ASCI leadership post

Rathmell

W. Kimryn Rathmell, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named vice president of The American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Rathmell, who is the Cornelius Abernathy Craig Professor of Medicine, will serve a four-year term, initially as vice president, then president-elect in 2018, president in 2019, and immediate past president of The ASCI in 2020.

The ASCI is an elite honor society of physician-scientists. The Society, founded in 1908, is home to nearly 3,000 members from the upper ranks of academic medicine and industry.

Rathmell was elected to The ASCI in 2011 and has served on the organization’s Council as Secretary-Treasurer, and as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the Society’s flagship journal.

Rathmell earned her M.D., and Ph.D., at Stanford University and completed medicine and oncology training at the University of Chicago and University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining the faculty at Vanderbilt, she served for 12 years on the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She joined the Vanderbilt University faculty in 2015.

First Freedom Bank taps assistant vice president

Johnson

Laura Johnson AAP, CAMS, has been promoted to assistant vice president of First Freedom Bank, announced John Bradshaw, president and chief operating office. Johnson will continue to serve as deposit operations manager.

Before joining First Freedom Bank in March of 2008, Johnson was employed with Academy Bank. Her 17 years of banking experience and knowledge is compounded by the several certifications and diplomas she has earned prior to and during her employment with First Freedom.

In 2007, she acquired the Accredited ACH Professional Certification (AAP) from National Automatic Clearing House Association (NACHA). In 2016, she received the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist Advisory Board (CAMS). In 2013, Johnson earned a General Banking Diploma and a Bank Operations Diploma from The American Bankers Association.

First Farmers hires Meyer as financial advisor

Meyer

First Farmers recently announced Mark Meyer has joined the bank as a senior financial advisor. In his role, Meyer will work with customers to identify retirement goals, create and implement comprehensive investment strategies and provide ongoing assessment of wealth management needs including retirement planning, college savings plans and insurance solutions.

Meyer has more than 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining First Farmers, he was an investment executive with Fifth Third Securities. He previously served as an investment advisor with SunTrust Investment Services and was an internal wholesaler of defined contribution plans for ING. He held similar roles with Powell Johnson, UBS Paine Weber and J.C. Bradford and Co.

A Nashville native, Meyer earned his B.A. from Columbia University. He holds a number of professional licenses including a Series 7 (General Securities Representative), Series 24 (General Securities Principal) and Series 66 (Uniform Investment Advisor Combined State Law). He is also licensed to sale Health and Life Insurance and received accreditation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies in Pittsburgh.

Shomby promoted to KDF program director

Shomby

Cumulus Media announces it has promoted John Shomby to program director of NASH FM 103.3 (WKDF) in Nashville, in addition to the NASH director of programming position he has held for the past year and a-half.

Charlie Cook continues as VP/Country for Cumulus, as well as the VP of operations for Cumulus Media-Nashville with continued oversight of WKDF, and as the program director for 95.5 NASH ICON (WSM-FM).

Shomby has more than 43 years of experience in radio programming and management. He joined Cumulus Media in February 2016 as the NASH director of programming based in Nashville.

Cheatham Co. Democrats select leadership posts

The Cheatham County Democrats have elected eight new committee members.

In addition, Michael Lottman of Kingston Springs has been elected chair of the party and the committee for a third two-year term, and Jane Crisp and Roger Marriott of Ashland City were re-elected as vice chair and treasurer respectively. John Patrick of Joelton was elected secretary of the organization, replacing Carol Twork of Ashland City, who served for many years and is now the committee’s alternate member.

New members voted onto the committee include Tracie Dacus, Johnnie Jackson, Aric Storck, Lynn Newcomb and Mathew Binkley of Ashland City, Ruby Moore of Joelton, Hilda Monroe of Pleasant View and Karen Stell of Chapmansboro.