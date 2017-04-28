VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Rock ’n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon. The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon runs through Nashville on Saturday beginning at 8th Avenue and Broadway and ending at Nissan Stadium. The race will feature live music at every mile and a finish line festival to be capped off by a post-race concert featuring The Band Perry at Ascend Amphitheater at 7 p.m. (free for race participants or $35 for non-racers). Information on race and associated road closures: www.runrocknroll.com/nashville

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Public Affairs Roundtable

Public Affairs Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administration Complex, 1320 W. Main St., #210. 7:15-8:30 a.m. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3 and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

Good Morning Gallatin Series

The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce event’s goal for this program is to allow the public to ‘wake up to what’s trending’ by hearing about business and community issues and to get updates on new legislation from elected officials. Program and speakers: Update from Dr. Del Phillips III, director of Sumner County Schools. Free and open to the public. The series will run through May. 7:30 a.m. Monthaven Room at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Information: 615 452-4000

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Get your spring reading lineup started at the Friends of the Library’s spring book sale. Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30, shop for reads while supporting the Friends. Cash, credit and debit cards accepted for purchases (no checks). 615 Church St. Information: https://library.nashville.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Making The Most Of Your Income

Financial Empowerment Series free and open to the public. North Nashville Branch Library, 1001 Monroe Street. 10 a.m. – noon. Topics: Build Financial Confidence, Set Financial Goals by Identifying Priorities, Making the Most of your Income. Information and registration: www.theequityalliance.org

Richland Creek Pollution Awareness – Creek Stomp

Forest Hills is working with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Cumberland River Compact to solve pollution problems in Richland Creek by winter 2018. Citizens of Forest Hill are invited to join the Cultural and Natural Resources Committee and the Cumberland River Compact to walk Richland Creek. Free. 1:30 p.m. Meet at Hillsboro Church of Christ to learn what a healthy stream looks like. For ages 10 and up. Wear appropriate waterproof boots. Information: www.cityofforesthills.com/cnr_committee.html

APRIL 29-30

Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival

This outdoor spring celebration is one of the largest festivals in the state with a crowd expected around 120,000 for weekend of music, arts and crafts, food and children’s activities in Franklin. Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://historicfranklin.com/events/event/main-street-festival/

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Whitt’s Barbecue, 604 Long Hollow Pike, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. A member’s only event. Breakfast meeting will be off-site at Currey Ingram Academy. Their chefs provide breakfast and then a tour of the campus. 7:30-9 a.m. Afternoon session will be at Del Frisco’s Grill, Hill Center Brentwood, 207 Franklin Road. They will be providing food and drinks for $5. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Members only event. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Williamson Inc. Business Luncheon

Don’t Let Your Strengths Become Your Weakness – A roundtable discussion lead by Dr. Debra Fish, Fish Executive Leadership Group. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner: $40, Guest: $60. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/business-luncheon-354460

Seasonal Cooking Demo: Get Your Greens On

It’s peak season for greens, and this class will demonstrate how to wash and properly store greens for ultimate freshness, and how to make seasonal salads. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Fee: $25 and must be registered. Information: https://nashvillefarmersmarket.org

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Tennessee Center for Family Business

Launch event with guest speaker, Clifton Lambreth, former Auto executive, motivational speaker, author and consultant. Nashville Entrepreneur Center, 411 Peabody, 7:15–9 a.m. Light breakfast served. Information and to register: TNCFBlaunch.eventbrite.com

Street Truck Thursdays

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North! This event takes place every Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Company Culture and How it Impacts Your Workforce. Jeff Haithcoat of Vaco will lead a discussion of structuring company culture. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: williamsonchamber.com

First Friday Art Scene

A free monthly art crawl that takes participants through downtown Franklin’s historic buildings, and celebrates Williamson County’s unique artistic talent. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Information: http://visitfranklin.com/events/first-friday-art-scene

MAY 5-7

Bledsoe’s Fort Colonial Fair

An 18th century Colonial fair representing the time period of 1750-1790. Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, 2901 Castalian Springs. Fee: Adults: $5, Children: $3, ages thru 4, free. Information: www.bledsoefair.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Strawberry Jubilee

We’re kicking-off our 2017 peak growing season with Strawberry Jubilee at the Nashville Farmers’ Market. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is the Nashville-area’s premiere opportunity to taste the sweetest, locally-grown Tennessee strawberries of the season, and to take home every quantity from pints to full flats for freezing, canning, ice cream-making, and, of course, plenty of snacking. Strawberry Jubilee at the Nashville Farmers’ Market will feature a free strawberry tasting table, live music, food trucks, local farmers, and lots of fun for the entire family. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings ever month. 6-9 p.m. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Enjoy live music on the performance platforms along 5th Avenue North. Two Gray Line Art Crawl Trolleys will provide complimentary shuttle service along the route from 6-10 p.m. Road closures associated with this event. Participating galleries and more information: www.nashvilledowntown.com

MONDAY, MAY 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Guest speaker: Candice McQueen, Education Commissioner for the State of Tennessee. First United Methodist Church, 149 Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber members if made by noon the previous Friday. $20 after deadline. Non-members, $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

Salon@615 Spring Season

David Grann will discuss his new book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. No tickets required. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. Awedaddy’s Bar & Grill, 727 Marina Private Road, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Cheatham County Democratic Party Meeting

Cheatham County Democratic party hosts guest speaker former Nashville Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean. The Senior Center at Ashland City, 104 Ruth Drive, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Member Orientation Nashville Chamber

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. Fee: free to new members. Must register by May 5. Information: nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Elder Law Expo and Workshop

Free educational workshops for the community specifically designed for health care professionals working with seniors, family caregivers caring for seniors and anyone who would like to learn more about healthcare and the law pertaining to the needs of seniors. Registration required. Topics include:

-- “What on Earth is Elder Law?” Jake Mason, Atty., Heritage Law Group, 10 a.m.

-- “Dementia, Aging & Memory Loss”, Megan Mason, MD, St. Thomas Medical Partners, 11 a.m.

-- “Physiological Changes in Older Adults and the Role of Exercise/Physical Activity in Prevention of Falls and Physical Decline”, Todd Jenkins, Exercise Physiologist, Tristar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion, 1 p.m.

-- “Healthcare and the Law”, Deborah R. Farringer, Assistant Professor of Law, Belmont University College of Law, 2 p.m.

Volunteer State Community College, Humanities Building, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Complimentary Lunch. Register and learn more: www.heritagelawtn.com

MAY 12-JUNE 11

China Lights

Chinese Lantern Festival at the Fairgrounds, Nashville. The festival will feature large-scale Chinese lanterns as well as activities, food and entertainment from the Chinese culture. Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Fee: Adults, $15, Children, $10. Under 5 free. 500 Wedgewood Avenue. Information: www.chinalighsnashvilletn.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Special guest, Lori Becker, editor in chief of the Nashville Business Journal. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: nashvillechamber.com

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.