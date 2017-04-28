Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for March 2017

VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2400 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/17 Mid-America Apts LP CH Realty VI-LPC MF Nashville Charlotte LLC $62,500,000 35 Music Nashville 37203 3/22 Nashville Office 2 LLC 35 Music Square East LLC $41,000,000 520 Cowan Nashville 37207 3/6 520 Cowan LP Cherokee Marine Terminal LLC $28,714,200 329 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 3/1 Trevecca Realty LLC Avalon Health Care LLC $21,660,000 421 Ocala Nashville 37211 3/1 Bethany Realty LLC Avalon Health Care LLC $16,340,000 7131 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/24 Centennial Group GP Western Express Inc $15,000,000 646 Thompson Nashville 37204 3/28 Johnson Prop LP Crown Inv Group $8,500,000 1226, 1232 Antioch Nashville 37211 3/2 1232 Antioch Realty LLC Bindtech Inc $5,200,000 3802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/14 Shams Prop LLC Bright-Elysian Fields Partnership $4,000,000 514, 522 8th Nashville 37203 3/14 8th South Dev LLC 8Th Ave South Ventures GP $3,500,000 1720, 1724 Ed Temple Nashville 37208 3/28 Tri Star Transport LLC Petro Express Prop LLC $3,400,000 601 Marriott Nashville 37214 3/9 SCF RC Funding I LLC SCF RC Funding III LLC $3,130,000 1715 End Nashville 37203 3/20 Suntrust Bank National Retail Prop Inc $2,915,761 620 Church Brentwood 37027 3/20 Tigerco LLC Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv $2,800,000 3839 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/10 PBR&T Partnership Orange Murfreesboro Holdings LLC $2,100,000 1801 Lebanon Nashville 37210 3/9 Reading Midwest Dist LLC Palfleet Truck Equipment Co LLC $2,000,000 3104, 3106, 3107, 3108, 3109, 3112, 3117 Brickdale, 3116, 3117, 3118, 3119, 3120, 3122, 3124, 3126 Creekwood Nashville 37207 3/6 Troubadour Inv LLC David Ilan; David Mika $1,822,000 2 Meridian Property Lot Nashville 37207 3/14 Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc Rc Meridian Partners $1,500,000 1437 Cowan Nashville 37207 3/6 520 Cowan LP Cherokee Equity Corp $1,285,800 3520 Central Hermitage 37076 3/14 JKR LLC Early Kevin H $1,250,000 12444 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/29 DR Horton Inc Old Hickory Land Partners LLC $1,200,000 4708 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/6 Dragon Park LLC Nashville District Tenn Conf of The United Methodist Church $1,200,000 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114 Hoffman Madison 37115 3/24 Egg Prop LLLP Coman Violica; Coman Beniamin $1,100,000 2123 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/9 Warner Treg Stinson Walter Arthur $1,020,000 410, 412 36th Nashville 37209 3/14 Carbine & Assoc LLC Green Light Real Estate Dev LLC $930,000 341 21st Nashville 37203 3/8 PLP LLC Kent Barbara A Rogowski $900,000 6200 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/2 Edry B&K-6 GP Shamsaie Mansoor $890,000 450 Edenwold Madison 37115 3/23 Tradebe Treatment & Recycling of Nashville LLC CDG Holdings LLC $875,000 202 Woodruff Madison 37115 3/21 Olympus Rentals LLC Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda $775,000 2300, 2306, 2308, 2010 Kline Nashville 37211 3/1 Citiview II LLC Neal Mark O $747,650 2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/20 Patel Puja Kandarp Barrett Bradley L Sr; Barrett Patricia Diane $719,000 615, 617 Nashville 1 Nashville 37209 3/8 Sylvan Part LLC Dragon Park LLC $700,000 2203 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/16 Conexion Americas Miller Wilma June $675,000 1012, 1016, 1018, 1020 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 3/1 HSA-East Nashville LLC Richland South LLC $650,000 0 Brooklyn Nashville 37207 3/10 CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC Kemp Jon P $650,000 7852, 7854 Ridgewood Goodlettsville 37072 3/24 Howarth Thomas A; Lewis Michelle M Good Sun LLC; KJL Living Trust $590,000 2312, 2314, 2316 Kline Nashville 37211 3/1 Citiview II LLC Hiatt Michael L $562,500 2920 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 3/1 Berry Hill Investors Hart Robert E $540,000 2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/21 Scruggs Roger D Bank of Camden $464,900 3840 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/17 TD Monday Inv Group LLC Sams Cash N Carry Inc $455,000 5835 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/13 John Bijoy; Ramadoss Umasankar Akbari Fariborz; Ashkzari David $425,000 1610 7th Nashville 37208 3/2 James Thomas Lee; James Mary Beth M Sethi Preet Paris; Carney Loy $424,900 336 White Bridge Nashville 37209 3/3 Huggins William A Belle Meade Inv LLC $415,000 106 Old Trinity, 2208 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/15 Nat King Gold LLC DVR LLC $410,000 329 21st Nashville 37203 3/29 Sanders Stephen Edward; Sanders Phyllis Ann; Edwards Chesley Hall Binkley Mark F; Binkley Jolene $410,000 2002 8th Nashville 37204 3/20 Downdraft Inv LLC Decker Melanie Snow $410,000 1111 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 3/3 Bilt LLC Prime Nashville LLC $390,000 2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/28 Gwin Douglas E Jr Jaskowski Bryce J $380,000 1027, 1029 Cheatham Nashville 37208 3/2 Pfox LLC TTF Inv LLC $375,000 655, 711 Trinity Nashville 37207 3/7 Chalfin Lauryl Pate Sabbath Day Church of God In Christ $375,000 809 Main Nashville 37206 3/7 813M LLC Ramsey Street Church of Christ $353,000 609 33rd Nashville 37209 3/8 Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC Arthur Lola R $350,000 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 3/23 Smiley Michael; Frazier J T Scenic View Inv LLC $325,000 4150 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/9 Lenard Revocable Living Trust Stark John B; Stark Marilyn; Kennedy David R; Kennedy Deborah L $321,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 9714 Split Log Brentwood 37027 3/20 Williamson County Board of Ed Burns James Martin Jr; Burns John Thomas; Hafner Susan Burns; Hollister Judith Burns; Ozburn Elizabeth Burns $8,600,000 0 Carothers Franklin 37067 3/22 Middle Tenn Health Realty LLC MTPC LLC $3,542,958 4815 Bethesda Duplex, 2327 Lewisburg Bethesda Duplex Coll Grove 37046 3/21 Tigerco LLC Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv $2,800,000 1625 Galleria Brentwood 37027 3/22 Fifty One Twenty Four Poplar LLC GMS Holdings LLC $2,400,000 7003 City Center Fairview 37062 3/1 Vosburgh Family LP Verdad Fairview LLC $2,281,000 2142 Berrys Chapel Franklin 37069 3/21 Corbett Danna; Corbett Steven W Dobberpuhl Peter Hawkins Foundation Inc $1,650,000 1116 Harpeth Industrial Franklin 37064 3/1 Franklin 240 LLC Davis Danny $1,000,000 5028 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 3/3 Greene Family Nominee Trust Myers Brooke; Myers John D Jr $940,000 0 Old Charlotte Franklin 37064 3/2 Montgomery Classic Const LLC; Winn Jason McCracken Ralph W; McDaniel David J $900,000 3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 3/20 Community Healthcare Trust Svcs Inc Lee John N; Lee Mona R $875,000 6602 Arno College Grove Coll Grove 37046 3/23 Branham John P Land James Stafford $807,500 175 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 3/9 Smith Partners LLC GRT Prop LLC $760,000 4796 Main Spr Hill 37179 3/6 Spring Hill Storage Part LLC Dibil LLC $750,000 7809 Lick Creek Primm Spr 38476 3/6 Whitford Karen Johnson Denise; Johnson Tim $589,000 4440 Harpeth School Franklin 37064 3/7 Copenhaver Benjamin A; Copenhaver Christy E Hicks C Hugh; Hicks Rhonda R $579,900 6884 Choctaw Coll Grove 37046 3/31 Chaille Judd Allen; Chaille Wende Kaye Newport Bob A Jr; Newport Terri T $579,000 9749 Concord Brentwood 37027 3/17 Fahim Nermin; Fahmy George Cruz Juan A; Pena Maria A $550,000 1659 Guy Ferrell Franklin 37067 3/16 Evans Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna; Mitchell Burgess; Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna Evans CMLTI 2007 6 $500,000 6420, 6464 Penrose Brentwood 37027 3/1 6464 Penrose Drive Tr Murray Land Dev LLC $481,250 0 Fallen Bee Tree Fairview 37082 3/7 Richter William Mark Gammon James E Jr; Gammon James W $430,000 4101, 4111 Wallingford Franklin 37069 3/22 Jerrell Ladonna; Plumley Stephen R Evergreen Communities LLC $425,000 7338 Michael Lankford Fairview 37062 3/6 Pewitt Albert Jr; Pewitt Judy Green Lindsey; Green Nicholas $415,000 5575 Hargrove Franklin 37064 3/17 Claiborne H Thomas; Claiborne Janie M Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee G (Estate Of) $400,000 6035 Pasquo Nashville 37221 3/2 Rochford Realty & Const Company Inc Natchez Assoc LLC; Natchez Assoc LP $352,000 101 Gist Franklin 37064 3/17 Wuichet Prop LLC Bass Bob $250,000 5367 Old Harding Franklin 37064 3/27 Lapre Michael; Lapre Robin Baruch Constance M; Baruch David M $245,000 735 Mount Hope Franklin 37064 3/14 Lillard Jasmine V Hard Bargain Mt Hope Redev Inc $220,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1620 Gateway M'boro 37129 3/30 Motorists Comm Mutual Ins Company Consumer Realty Group LLC $7,898,250 216 Parthenon La Vergne 37086 3/1 PMRE LLC Conard Donald J; Conard Frances Lyn Wikstrom; Wikstrom-Conard Frances Lyn $3,625,000 311, 313, 420 Lowry Lowry Smyrna 37167 3/3 Richland South LLC Sears Roebuck & Co $2,900,000 John R Rice Murfreesboro 37129 3/13 Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC Mountain Star Prop LLC $2,375,000 Broad M'boro 37129 3/2 2545980 Ontario Ltd 88 Partnership; Buck Ronald D $1,850,000 995 Industrial M'boro 37129 3/23 5 Star Chicken LLC Capref Smyrna LLC $1,600,000 424 Thompson M'boro 37129 3/6 Caroline Farms LLC Kelley Diane L; Kelley Grant $1,400,000 Avenue M'boro 37129 3/27 Parks Marie; Parks Robert Gatton C M Trust $1,050,000 659 Ken Pilkerton Smyrna 37167 3/7 Veritas Federal Credit Union Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC $950,000 6960 Millersburg Christiana 37037 3/6 King Johnathan L; King Melissa J Diamond Lenore; Diamond Paul H; Simple Gift Farms; Simple Gifts Farm $794,446 519 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 3/2 Dgh Prop LLC Gershom Medical Prop LLC $676,500 9 Smyrna Smyrna 37167 3/21 Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC $650,000 1231 Salem Park M'boro 37129 3/8 HB Muph1 LLC Watts Aaron Cleo $610,000 6219 Jasper Johnson M'boro 37127 3/20 Garrett Carrie L; Garrett Christopher A Blue Sky Const Inc $550,000 2042 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 3/30 Regent Homes LLC Regent East Main LLC $550,000 7941 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 3/21 Speegle Amy Linden; Speegle William Terence Price Charles E; Price Misti S $510,000 6790 John Bragg M'boro 37127 3/8 Life Is Brewing Dev LLC Adams Charlaine; Adams Robert H Jr $479,000 527 Maple M'boro 37130 3/7 Highers James C; Jones John C III Gershom Medical Prop LLC $478,500 125 Cripple Creek Readyville 37149 3/1 1144 LLC; Trailsong Farms LLC Farm On Cripple Creek LLC The $393,238 27 Public M'boro 37130 3/6 Vedas Property LLC Hutson Curtis Jr $390,000 9520 Dunaway Chapel Lascassas 37085 3/10 Estes Holly M; Estes James Hunt Kimberley; Hunt Kyle Patrick $376,736 1601, 1619 Flat Rock M'boro 37130 3/24 Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew Rayles Bradley Dean; Wells Cynthia Sue; Wells-Rayls Tenn Community Property Trust $375,000 1437 Lovvorn Christiana 37037 3/27 Wells Jewell; Wells Patricia; Wells Rocky E Bradley Paul J; Bradley Tracy $365,900 Rutherford M'boro 37130 3/23 Circle K Stores Inc Alexander Square Part; Darsinos Alexander; Darsinos Debbie $346,158 9179 Shelbyville Bell Buckle 37020 3/21 Niman Carey Holladay; Niman Charles E Royston Lawrence E Jr; Royston Susan M $325,000 0 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 3/2 Afrakhteh Ardavan Cockrell Lucinda Poole $300,000 5555 Miller Christiana 37037 3/2 RHB LLC Brothers John; Brothers Sheron $300,000 Bryant Grove Mt Juliet 37122 3/27 Arnold Katherine; Arnold William Rogers Teresa D; Rogers Terry W $280,000 7137 Wayside Christiana 37037 3/24 Engelman Michael Guy McWhorter Jeffrey Dean; McWhorter Terri; Watkins Ethel Jean Estate $274,000 0 Bonifay Smyrna 37167 3/3 Butler Scott CFIJ; Corley Donald R; Neff Thomas O Jr $254,000 1703 First M'boro 37129 3/2 Newport Laura L; Newport Terry E Newman Kristine M $252,000 1201 Centerstream Christiana 37037 3/13 Handley Kim; Miller Jason Caputo Britany K; Caputo Brittany K; Caputo Frank Joseph $212,000 Mason Hollow Christiana 37037 3/27 ASG Partners Ltd Part White Linda $192,500 Excaliber Smyrna 37167 3/24 Gibbs Craig Coleman Sam; Slbf Partnership $175,000 6771 Burnt Knob M'boro 37129 3/20 Tolleson Kevin N Excel Builders $170,000 5116 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 3/10 Perusse Bethanie K; Perusse Travis D Brewer Darryl D $167,500 Luke M'boro 37129 3/24 Revo Group Inc The Swanson Dev L P; Swanson Prop Inc $160,519 Richland Richardson M'boro 37130 3/8 Geren Joe C Jr McDaniel Claudia A; Swenfurth Valerie Adams $160,000 2220 Hill Eagleville 37060 3/10 Nightingale David D; Nightingale Kelly E Gray Tamela $160,000 610 Broad M'boro 37130 3/24 Swanson Dev L P Lowe Doris C $150,000 3519 Lamar Smyrna 37167 3/27 Griffin Jane Tr; Griffin Trust The; Patton George Allen Jr The Sulfridge George B Trust $149,600 102 Lowry Smyrna 37167 3/21 Mohamad Araz; Mohamad Nora Barnett Edward K $140,000 284 Meigs M'boro 37128 3/14 Oakes Carolyn T; Townley George E; Townley Shelbie G King Priscilla $139,900 Jordan Lascassas 37085 3/29 Cooper Michelle Lasley; Cooper Robert Ellis Wilson Kely; Wolson Brittany $135,703 2412 Yearwood M'boro 37130 3/2 Tenn Inv Group LLC Ferguson Charles E; Ferguson Robbie T $133,000 Allisona Eagleville 37060 3/3 City of Eagleville Parker John $132,150 168 Crestwood M'boro 37128 3/16 Espinoza Cesareo Cook Brothers Educational Fund Inc $115,000 4652 Murray Kittrell Readyville 37149 3/2 Balderas Carlos Tello Dozier Christina E; Dozier Robert J $115,000 212 Spring M'boro 37130 3/17 Vaught Mike; Vaught Stanley P Anderson T J $111,100 6007 Cullen La Vergne 37086 3/29 Maldonado Jaime N Salazar Bass Jaman; Bass Jonah; Shahgoli Mona $110,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 3/29 HSRE Indian Lake LLC Mathews Inv Inc $2,533,450 105 Challenger Portland 37148 3/29 SR Smith LLC Plantenn LLC $2,400,000 36 Bluegrass Hendersonville 37075 3/30 American Realty of Bellmore LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,831,000 203B Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 3/29 HSRE Indian Lake LLC Firstbank $1,428,768 3012 Business Park Goodlettsville 37072 3/21 Phydata LLC 3012 Northcreek LLC $1,342,500 750 Main Hendersonville 37075 3/23 Chata LLC Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $1,325,000 1124 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 3/7 Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R Quarterhorse Const LLC $1,000,000 980 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 3/24 Moss Charles D; Moss Elizabeth A Ross Arlyn D; Ross Jean $950,000 265 Pea Ridge, Highway 31E Pea Ridge Westmoreland 37186 3/14 Pruitt John M; Pruitt Michael S Morris Carol D; Morris Norman Jean $850,000 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 36, 37, 38 Foxland Gallatin 37066 3/1 Clayton Prop Group Inc Green Trails LLC $788,000 259 Highway Portland 37148 3/24 Staggs Melissa; Staggs Steven Goodwin Jeff; Goodwin Tina $730,000 100 New Shackle Island Hendersonville 37075 3/8 Hendersonville Self-Storage Trust Richland South LLC $640,000 928 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/22 Richards James P; Richards Peggy Rexford Drees Premier Homes Inc $628,190 1061 Montrose Gallatin 37066 3/30 Blair James L; Blair Sybil L Parkside Builders LLC $595,146 1266 Liberty Gallatin 37066 3/21 Kneale John; Kneale Katie McCauley Kathleen F $590,000 977 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/6 Fisher Melinda Wright; Fisher Stephen Austin Drees Premier Homes Inc $540,556 4330 Long Hollow Goodlettsville 37072 3/28 Rowe Marcus; Rowe Melissa Ganus Denise; Ganus Gregory S $490,900 120 Anderson Hendersonville 37075 3/7 Southern Prop Pigg Mary; Pigg R Gary $475,000 1036 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 3/20 Staples Christine M; Staples Jerry E NVR Inc $460,511 129 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/17 Remias Anthony Mark; Remias Lauren Drees Premier Homes Inc $454,000 205 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/20 Ryan Lee Ann; Ryan Michael G Jr Weekley Homes LLC $451,739 1490 Cherokee Gallatin 37066 3/20 Puryear John; Puryear Laura Puryear William III $437,729 205 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/29 Huntley Scott; Huntley Sheila Drees Premier Homes Inc $425,000 204 Arlington Gallatin 37066 3/13 Bailey Ellen L; Bailey Kenny Lee Creekside Homes LLC $416,150 217 Scarsdale Hendersonville 37075 3/14 Hudgens Starr; Hudgens Troy Gaines Home Building Corp $414,950 230 Sydney Goodlettsville 37072 3/1 Rao Ann; Rao Balakrishna Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc $410,816 209 Carellton Gallatin 37066 3/1 Bui Brian Khiem; Le Hant T Creekside Homes LLC $409,900 117 Lombardi Hendersonville 37075 3/8 Messer Glenda J; Messer Robert E Weekley Homes LLC $406,149 1049 Laffite Gallatin 37066 3/20 Henderson Corey G Clayton Prop Group Inc $406,059 1024 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 3/13 Wanner Jeremy S; Wanner Tashi NVR Inc $403,525 234 Aqueduct Gallatin 37066 3/1 Mitchell Thomas R; Mitchell Veronica L Miller Angelica M; Miller Samuel D $399,900 1095 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/9 Potter Clifton S; Potter Daphne Clayton Prop Group Inc $393,882 1042 Laffite Gallatin 37066 3/22 Joslin Kayla E; Mirenda Joshua P Clayton Prop Group Inc $391,175 1059 Abberley Hendersonville 37075 3/28 Hoyer Gary; Hoyer Michelle Duffle Jessica Ann; Duffle Shane Coy $389,000 1025 Merrick Hendersonville 37075 3/29 Summerford Allison M; Summerford Robert H Baker John R; Baker Leanna J $384,900 1013 Merrick Hendersonville 37075 3/9 Burton Crystal Abernathy Anthony; Abernathy Macy $384,900 266 Cal Durham Bethpage 37022 3/22 Ervin Charles E; Ervin Cynthia E Hellemn John E $380,000 115 Lombardi Hendersonville 37075 3/1 Henson John Christopher Weekley Homes LLC $377,784 146 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 3/8 Ulmer Lawrence H IV Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,915 208 Ettington Gallatin 37066 3/14 Brown Christopher D; Brown Kathryn S Creekside Homes LLC $369,900 1076 Paddock Park Gallatin 37066 3/16 Kerr Judith Ann; Kerr Richard David Southeastern Building Corp $366,025 555 Airport Gallatin 37066 3/10 Natures Point Acquisition Co LLC Natures Edge Manufactured Stone Products LLC; Natures Point Manufactured Stone LLC $364,903 597 Goodman Gallatin 37066 3/29 Owen Landon NVR Inc $356,775 368 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 3/14 Angelova Maya; Anglova Angel Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc $355,224 338 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 3/17 Caraveo Cheryl; Caraveo Karl Hammond Hilda Claire; Hammond Timothy Jess $350,000

