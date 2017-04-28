Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 28, 2017

Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for March 2017

Top commercial real estate sales, March 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
2400 Charlotte Nashville 37203 3/17 Mid-America Apts LP CH Realty VI-LPC MF Nashville Charlotte LLC $62,500,000
35 Music Nashville 37203 3/22 Nashville Office 2 LLC 35 Music Square East LLC $41,000,000
520 Cowan Nashville 37207 3/6 520 Cowan LP Cherokee Marine Terminal LLC $28,714,200
329 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 3/1 Trevecca Realty LLC Avalon Health Care LLC $21,660,000
421 Ocala Nashville 37211 3/1 Bethany Realty LLC Avalon Health Care LLC $16,340,000
7131 Centennial Nashville 37209 3/24 Centennial Group GP Western Express Inc $15,000,000
646 Thompson Nashville 37204 3/28 Johnson Prop LP Crown Inv Group $8,500,000
1226, 1232 Antioch Nashville 37211 3/2 1232 Antioch Realty LLC Bindtech Inc $5,200,000
3802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/14 Shams Prop LLC Bright-Elysian Fields Partnership $4,000,000
514, 522 8th Nashville 37203 3/14 8th South Dev LLC 8Th Ave South Ventures GP $3,500,000
1720, 1724 Ed Temple Nashville 37208 3/28 Tri Star Transport LLC Petro Express Prop LLC $3,400,000
601 Marriott Nashville 37214 3/9 SCF RC Funding I LLC SCF RC Funding III LLC $3,130,000
1715 End Nashville 37203 3/20 Suntrust Bank National Retail Prop Inc $2,915,761
620 Church Brentwood 37027 3/20 Tigerco LLC Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv $2,800,000
3839 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 3/10 PBR&T Partnership Orange Murfreesboro Holdings LLC $2,100,000
1801 Lebanon Nashville 37210 3/9 Reading Midwest Dist LLC Palfleet Truck Equipment Co LLC $2,000,000
3104, 3106, 3107, 3108, 3109, 3112, 3117 Brickdale, 3116, 3117, 3118, 3119, 3120, 3122, 3124, 3126 Creekwood Nashville 37207 3/6 Troubadour Inv LLC David Ilan; David Mika $1,822,000
2 Meridian Property Lot Nashville 37207 3/14 Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc Rc Meridian Partners $1,500,000
1437 Cowan Nashville 37207 3/6 520 Cowan LP Cherokee Equity Corp $1,285,800
3520 Central Hermitage 37076 3/14 JKR LLC Early Kevin H $1,250,000
12444 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 3/29 DR Horton Inc Old Hickory Land Partners LLC $1,200,000
4708 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/6 Dragon Park LLC Nashville District Tenn Conf of The United Methodist Church $1,200,000
101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114 Hoffman Madison 37115 3/24 Egg Prop LLLP Coman Violica; Coman Beniamin $1,100,000
2123 Belcourt Nashville 37212 3/9 Warner Treg Stinson Walter Arthur $1,020,000
410, 412 36th Nashville 37209 3/14 Carbine & Assoc LLC Green Light Real Estate Dev LLC $930,000
341 21st Nashville 37203 3/8 PLP LLC Kent Barbara A Rogowski $900,000
6200 Charlotte Nashville 37209 3/2 Edry B&K-6 GP Shamsaie Mansoor $890,000
450 Edenwold Madison 37115 3/23 Tradebe Treatment & Recycling of Nashville LLC CDG Holdings LLC $875,000
202 Woodruff Madison 37115 3/21 Olympus Rentals LLC Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda $775,000
2300, 2306, 2308, 2010 Kline Nashville 37211 3/1 Citiview II LLC Neal Mark O $747,650
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/20 Patel Puja Kandarp Barrett Bradley L Sr; Barrett Patricia Diane $719,000
615, 617 Nashville 1 Nashville 37209 3/8 Sylvan Part LLC Dragon Park LLC $700,000
2203 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/16 Conexion Americas Miller Wilma June $675,000
1012, 1016, 1018, 1020 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 3/1 HSA-East Nashville LLC Richland South LLC $650,000
0 Brooklyn Nashville 37207 3/10 CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC Kemp Jon P $650,000
7852, 7854 Ridgewood Goodlettsville 37072 3/24 Howarth Thomas A; Lewis Michelle M Good Sun LLC; KJL Living Trust $590,000
2312, 2314, 2316 Kline Nashville 37211 3/1 Citiview II LLC Hiatt Michael L $562,500
2920 Berry Hill Nashville 37204 3/1 Berry Hill Investors Hart Robert E $540,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/21 Scruggs Roger D Bank of Camden $464,900
3840 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/17 TD Monday Inv Group LLC Sams Cash N Carry Inc $455,000
5835 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/13 John Bijoy; Ramadoss Umasankar Akbari Fariborz; Ashkzari David $425,000
1610 7th Nashville 37208 3/2 James Thomas Lee; James Mary Beth M Sethi Preet Paris; Carney Loy $424,900
336 White Bridge Nashville 37209 3/3 Huggins William A Belle Meade Inv LLC $415,000
106 Old Trinity, 2208 Dickerson Nashville 37207 3/15 Nat King Gold LLC DVR LLC $410,000
329 21st Nashville 37203 3/29 Sanders Stephen Edward; Sanders Phyllis Ann; Edwards Chesley Hall Binkley Mark F; Binkley Jolene $410,000
2002 8th Nashville 37204 3/20 Downdraft Inv LLC Decker Melanie Snow $410,000
1111 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 3/3 Bilt LLC Prime Nashville LLC $390,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/28 Gwin Douglas E Jr Jaskowski Bryce J $380,000
1027, 1029 Cheatham Nashville 37208 3/2 Pfox LLC TTF Inv LLC $375,000
655, 711 Trinity Nashville 37207 3/7 Chalfin Lauryl Pate Sabbath Day Church of God In Christ $375,000
809 Main Nashville 37206 3/7 813M LLC Ramsey Street Church of Christ $353,000
609 33rd Nashville 37209 3/8 Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC Arthur Lola R $350,000
Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 3/23 Smiley Michael; Frazier J T Scenic View Inv LLC $325,000
4150 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 3/9 Lenard Revocable Living Trust Stark John B; Stark Marilyn; Kennedy David R; Kennedy Deborah L $321,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
9714 Split Log Brentwood 37027 3/20 Williamson County Board of Ed Burns James Martin Jr; Burns John Thomas; Hafner Susan Burns; Hollister Judith Burns; Ozburn Elizabeth Burns $8,600,000
0 Carothers Franklin 37067 3/22 Middle Tenn Health Realty LLC MTPC LLC $3,542,958
4815 Bethesda Duplex, 2327 Lewisburg Bethesda Duplex Coll Grove 37046 3/21 Tigerco LLC Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv $2,800,000
1625 Galleria Brentwood 37027 3/22 Fifty One Twenty Four Poplar LLC GMS Holdings LLC $2,400,000
7003 City Center Fairview 37062 3/1 Vosburgh Family LP Verdad Fairview LLC $2,281,000
2142 Berrys Chapel Franklin 37069 3/21 Corbett Danna; Corbett Steven W Dobberpuhl Peter Hawkins Foundation Inc $1,650,000
1116 Harpeth Industrial Franklin 37064 3/1 Franklin 240 LLC Davis Danny $1,000,000
5028 Carters Creek Franklin 37064 3/3 Greene Family Nominee Trust Myers Brooke; Myers John D Jr $940,000
0 Old Charlotte Franklin 37064 3/2 Montgomery Classic Const LLC; Winn Jason McCracken Ralph W; McDaniel David J $900,000
3326 Aspen Grove Franklin 37067 3/20 Community Healthcare Trust Svcs Inc Lee John N; Lee Mona R $875,000
6602 Arno College Grove Coll Grove 37046 3/23 Branham John P Land James Stafford $807,500
175 Rosa Helm Franklin 37067 3/9 Smith Partners LLC GRT Prop LLC $760,000
4796 Main Spr Hill 37179 3/6 Spring Hill Storage Part LLC Dibil LLC $750,000
7809 Lick Creek Primm Spr 38476 3/6 Whitford Karen Johnson Denise; Johnson Tim $589,000
4440 Harpeth School Franklin 37064 3/7 Copenhaver Benjamin A; Copenhaver Christy E Hicks C Hugh; Hicks Rhonda R $579,900
6884 Choctaw Coll Grove 37046 3/31 Chaille Judd Allen; Chaille Wende Kaye Newport Bob A Jr; Newport Terri T $579,000
9749 Concord Brentwood 37027 3/17 Fahim Nermin; Fahmy George Cruz Juan A; Pena Maria A $550,000
1659 Guy Ferrell Franklin 37067 3/16 Evans Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna; Mitchell Burgess; Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna Evans CMLTI 2007 6 $500,000
6420, 6464 Penrose Brentwood 37027 3/1 6464 Penrose Drive Tr Murray Land Dev LLC $481,250
0 Fallen Bee Tree Fairview 37082 3/7 Richter William Mark Gammon James E Jr; Gammon James W $430,000
4101, 4111 Wallingford Franklin 37069 3/22 Jerrell Ladonna; Plumley Stephen R Evergreen Communities LLC $425,000
7338 Michael Lankford Fairview 37062 3/6 Pewitt Albert Jr; Pewitt Judy Green Lindsey; Green Nicholas $415,000
5575 Hargrove Franklin 37064 3/17 Claiborne H Thomas; Claiborne Janie M Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee G (Estate Of) $400,000
6035 Pasquo Nashville 37221 3/2 Rochford Realty & Const Company Inc Natchez Assoc LLC; Natchez Assoc LP $352,000
101 Gist Franklin 37064 3/17 Wuichet Prop LLC Bass Bob $250,000
5367 Old Harding Franklin 37064 3/27 Lapre Michael; Lapre Robin Baruch Constance M; Baruch David M $245,000
735 Mount Hope Franklin 37064 3/14 Lillard Jasmine V Hard Bargain Mt Hope Redev Inc $220,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1620 Gateway M'boro 37129 3/30 Motorists Comm Mutual Ins Company Consumer Realty Group LLC $7,898,250
216 Parthenon La Vergne 37086 3/1 PMRE LLC Conard Donald J; Conard Frances Lyn Wikstrom; Wikstrom-Conard Frances Lyn $3,625,000
311, 313, 420 Lowry Lowry Smyrna 37167 3/3 Richland South LLC Sears Roebuck & Co $2,900,000
John R Rice Murfreesboro 37129 3/13 Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC Mountain Star Prop LLC $2,375,000
Broad M'boro 37129 3/2 2545980 Ontario Ltd 88 Partnership; Buck Ronald D $1,850,000
995 Industrial M'boro 37129 3/23 5 Star Chicken LLC Capref Smyrna LLC $1,600,000
424 Thompson M'boro 37129 3/6 Caroline Farms LLC Kelley Diane L; Kelley Grant $1,400,000
Avenue M'boro 37129 3/27 Parks Marie; Parks Robert Gatton C M Trust $1,050,000
659 Ken Pilkerton Smyrna 37167 3/7 Veritas Federal Credit Union Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC $950,000
6960 Millersburg Christiana 37037 3/6 King Johnathan L; King Melissa J Diamond Lenore; Diamond Paul H; Simple Gift Farms; Simple Gifts Farm $794,446
519 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 3/2 Dgh Prop LLC Gershom Medical Prop LLC $676,500
9 Smyrna Smyrna 37167 3/21 Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC $650,000
1231 Salem Park M'boro 37129 3/8 HB Muph1 LLC Watts Aaron Cleo $610,000
6219 Jasper Johnson M'boro 37127 3/20 Garrett Carrie L; Garrett Christopher A Blue Sky Const Inc $550,000
2042 Middle Tennessee M'boro 37130 3/30 Regent Homes LLC Regent East Main LLC $550,000
7941 Couchville Mt Juliet 37122 3/21 Speegle Amy Linden; Speegle William Terence Price Charles E; Price Misti S $510,000
6790 John Bragg M'boro 37127 3/8 Life Is Brewing Dev LLC Adams Charlaine; Adams Robert H Jr $479,000
527 Maple M'boro 37130 3/7 Highers James C; Jones John C III Gershom Medical Prop LLC $478,500
125 Cripple Creek Readyville 37149 3/1 1144 LLC; Trailsong Farms LLC Farm On Cripple Creek LLC The $393,238
27 Public M'boro 37130 3/6 Vedas Property LLC Hutson Curtis Jr $390,000
9520 Dunaway Chapel Lascassas 37085 3/10 Estes Holly M; Estes James Hunt Kimberley; Hunt Kyle Patrick $376,736
1601, 1619 Flat Rock M'boro 37130 3/24 Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew Rayles Bradley Dean; Wells Cynthia Sue; Wells-Rayls Tenn Community Property Trust $375,000
1437 Lovvorn Christiana 37037 3/27 Wells Jewell; Wells Patricia; Wells Rocky E Bradley Paul J; Bradley Tracy $365,900
Rutherford M'boro 37130 3/23 Circle K Stores Inc Alexander Square Part; Darsinos Alexander; Darsinos Debbie $346,158
9179 Shelbyville Bell Buckle 37020 3/21 Niman Carey Holladay; Niman Charles E Royston Lawrence E Jr; Royston Susan M $325,000
0 Walnut Grove Christiana 37037 3/2 Afrakhteh Ardavan Cockrell Lucinda Poole $300,000
5555 Miller Christiana 37037 3/2 RHB LLC Brothers John; Brothers Sheron $300,000
Bryant Grove Mt Juliet 37122 3/27 Arnold Katherine; Arnold William Rogers Teresa D; Rogers Terry W $280,000
7137 Wayside Christiana 37037 3/24 Engelman Michael Guy McWhorter Jeffrey Dean; McWhorter Terri; Watkins Ethel Jean Estate $274,000
0 Bonifay Smyrna 37167 3/3 Butler Scott CFIJ; Corley Donald R; Neff Thomas O Jr $254,000
1703 First M'boro 37129 3/2 Newport Laura L; Newport Terry E Newman Kristine M $252,000
1201 Centerstream Christiana 37037 3/13 Handley Kim; Miller Jason Caputo Britany K; Caputo Brittany K; Caputo Frank Joseph $212,000
Mason Hollow Christiana 37037 3/27 ASG Partners Ltd Part White Linda $192,500
Excaliber Smyrna 37167 3/24 Gibbs Craig Coleman Sam; Slbf Partnership $175,000
6771 Burnt Knob M'boro 37129 3/20 Tolleson Kevin N Excel Builders $170,000
5116 Mankin McKnight M'boro 37127 3/10 Perusse Bethanie K; Perusse Travis D Brewer Darryl D $167,500
Luke M'boro 37129 3/24 Revo Group Inc The Swanson Dev L P; Swanson Prop Inc $160,519
Richland Richardson M'boro 37130 3/8 Geren Joe C Jr McDaniel Claudia A; Swenfurth Valerie Adams $160,000
2220 Hill Eagleville 37060 3/10 Nightingale David D; Nightingale Kelly E Gray Tamela $160,000
610 Broad M'boro 37130 3/24 Swanson Dev L P Lowe Doris C $150,000
3519 Lamar Smyrna 37167 3/27 Griffin Jane Tr; Griffin Trust The; Patton George Allen Jr The Sulfridge George B Trust $149,600
102 Lowry Smyrna 37167 3/21 Mohamad Araz; Mohamad Nora Barnett Edward K $140,000
284 Meigs M'boro 37128 3/14 Oakes Carolyn T; Townley George E; Townley Shelbie G King Priscilla $139,900
Jordan Lascassas 37085 3/29 Cooper Michelle Lasley; Cooper Robert Ellis Wilson Kely; Wolson Brittany $135,703
2412 Yearwood M'boro 37130 3/2 Tenn Inv Group LLC Ferguson Charles E; Ferguson Robbie T $133,000
Allisona Eagleville 37060 3/3 City of Eagleville Parker John $132,150
168 Crestwood M'boro 37128 3/16 Espinoza Cesareo Cook Brothers Educational Fund Inc $115,000
4652 Murray Kittrell Readyville 37149 3/2 Balderas Carlos Tello Dozier Christina E; Dozier Robert J $115,000
212 Spring M'boro 37130 3/17 Vaught Mike; Vaught Stanley P Anderson T J $111,100
6007 Cullen La Vergne 37086 3/29 Maldonado Jaime N Salazar Bass Jaman; Bass Jonah; Shahgoli Mona $110,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 3/29 HSRE Indian Lake LLC Mathews Inv Inc $2,533,450
105 Challenger Portland 37148 3/29 SR Smith LLC Plantenn LLC $2,400,000
36 Bluegrass Hendersonville 37075 3/30 American Realty of Bellmore LLC Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,831,000
203B Indian Lake Hendersonville 37075 3/29 HSRE Indian Lake LLC Firstbank $1,428,768
3012 Business Park Goodlettsville 37072 3/21 Phydata LLC 3012 Northcreek LLC $1,342,500
750 Main Hendersonville 37075 3/23 Chata LLC Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry $1,325,000
1124 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 3/7 Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R Quarterhorse Const LLC $1,000,000
980 Louisville Goodlettsville 37072 3/24 Moss Charles D; Moss Elizabeth A Ross Arlyn D; Ross Jean $950,000
265 Pea Ridge, Highway 31E Pea Ridge Westmoreland 37186 3/14 Pruitt John M; Pruitt Michael S Morris Carol D; Morris Norman Jean $850,000
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 36, 37, 38 Foxland Gallatin 37066 3/1 Clayton Prop Group Inc Green Trails LLC $788,000
259 Highway Portland 37148 3/24 Staggs Melissa; Staggs Steven Goodwin Jeff; Goodwin Tina $730,000
100 New Shackle Island Hendersonville 37075 3/8 Hendersonville Self-Storage Trust Richland South LLC $640,000
928 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/22 Richards James P; Richards Peggy Rexford Drees Premier Homes Inc $628,190
1061 Montrose Gallatin 37066 3/30 Blair James L; Blair Sybil L Parkside Builders LLC $595,146
1266 Liberty Gallatin 37066 3/21 Kneale John; Kneale Katie McCauley Kathleen F $590,000
977 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/6 Fisher Melinda Wright; Fisher Stephen Austin Drees Premier Homes Inc $540,556
4330 Long Hollow Goodlettsville 37072 3/28 Rowe Marcus; Rowe Melissa Ganus Denise; Ganus Gregory S $490,900
120 Anderson Hendersonville 37075 3/7 Southern Prop Pigg Mary; Pigg R Gary $475,000
1036 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 3/20 Staples Christine M; Staples Jerry E NVR Inc $460,511
129 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/17 Remias Anthony Mark; Remias Lauren Drees Premier Homes Inc $454,000
205 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/20 Ryan Lee Ann; Ryan Michael G Jr Weekley Homes LLC $451,739
1490 Cherokee Gallatin 37066 3/20 Puryear John; Puryear Laura Puryear William III $437,729
205 Ashington Hendersonville 37075 3/29 Huntley Scott; Huntley Sheila Drees Premier Homes Inc $425,000
204 Arlington Gallatin 37066 3/13 Bailey Ellen L; Bailey Kenny Lee Creekside Homes LLC $416,150
217 Scarsdale Hendersonville 37075 3/14 Hudgens Starr; Hudgens Troy Gaines Home Building Corp $414,950
230 Sydney Goodlettsville 37072 3/1 Rao Ann; Rao Balakrishna Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc $410,816
209 Carellton Gallatin 37066 3/1 Bui Brian Khiem; Le Hant T Creekside Homes LLC $409,900
117 Lombardi Hendersonville 37075 3/8 Messer Glenda J; Messer Robert E Weekley Homes LLC $406,149
1049 Laffite Gallatin 37066 3/20 Henderson Corey G Clayton Prop Group Inc $406,059
1024 Crutcher Station Hendersonville 37075 3/13 Wanner Jeremy S; Wanner Tashi NVR Inc $403,525
234 Aqueduct Gallatin 37066 3/1 Mitchell Thomas R; Mitchell Veronica L Miller Angelica M; Miller Samuel D $399,900
1095 Vinings Gallatin 37066 3/9 Potter Clifton S; Potter Daphne Clayton Prop Group Inc $393,882
1042 Laffite Gallatin 37066 3/22 Joslin Kayla E; Mirenda Joshua P Clayton Prop Group Inc $391,175
1059 Abberley Hendersonville 37075 3/28 Hoyer Gary; Hoyer Michelle Duffle Jessica Ann; Duffle Shane Coy $389,000
1025 Merrick Hendersonville 37075 3/29 Summerford Allison M; Summerford Robert H Baker John R; Baker Leanna J $384,900
1013 Merrick Hendersonville 37075 3/9 Burton Crystal Abernathy Anthony; Abernathy Macy $384,900
266 Cal Durham Bethpage 37022 3/22 Ervin Charles E; Ervin Cynthia E Hellemn John E $380,000
115 Lombardi Hendersonville 37075 3/1 Henson John Christopher Weekley Homes LLC $377,784
146 Ferdinand Gallatin 37066 3/8 Ulmer Lawrence H IV Clayton Prop Group Inc $376,915
208 Ettington Gallatin 37066 3/14 Brown Christopher D; Brown Kathryn S Creekside Homes LLC $369,900
1076 Paddock Park Gallatin 37066 3/16 Kerr Judith Ann; Kerr Richard David Southeastern Building Corp $366,025
555 Airport Gallatin 37066 3/10 Natures Point Acquisition Co LLC Natures Edge Manufactured Stone Products LLC; Natures Point Manufactured Stone LLC $364,903
597 Goodman Gallatin 37066 3/29 Owen Landon NVR Inc $356,775
368 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 3/14 Angelova Maya; Anglova Angel Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc $355,224
338 Old Stone Goodlettsville 37072 3/17 Caraveo Cheryl; Caraveo Karl Hammond Hilda Claire; Hammond Timothy Jess $350,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
85 Athens Mount Juliet 37122 3/10 Cross Point Community Church COMJ LLC; KPCD II LLC Member; KPCD LLC Member; Powers Kenneth M Member $1,900,000
4403 Beckwith Mt Juliet 37122 3/1 RP Beckwith Tn LLC Henry Michael Lee; Henry Steven Eric; Lane Joe Jr; Lane Loretta Estate $1,600,000
Carthage Lebanon 37087 3/20 Ash Jennifer O; Odom Richard A Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,478,812
0 Nonaville Mount Juliet 37122 3/1 JRJ Inv LLC Adams Melanie Mobley; Mitchell Dennis M; Mitchell Dennis Partner; Mitchell Gary W; Mitchell Land Partnership $1,200,000
415 Palmer Lebanon 37090 3/23 Kirkland Bedford F 3 J 2017 Trust $900,000
510 Gladeville Mount Juliet 37122 3/14 Tridon Holdings LLC Beaty Family Trust $815,000
385 Industrial Mount Juliet 37122 3/9 Magnus Prop LLC Kraemer John R; Kraemer Shari L $735,000
1895, 1899 Old Goose Creek Watertown 37184 3/24 Bradshaw Jamie; Bradshaw Michael Hewlett Mary Lynn; Hewlett Stephen O; Spencer Abigail; Spencer James E III $685,000
830, 836 Rutland Mount Juliet 37122 3/31 King James D Jr; King Miranda Priest Wharton Carol E; Wharton Paul D $475,000
434 Bradshaw LEBANON 37087 3/28 Davis Lela L; Davis Michael E Dabbs Melissa Ann Estate; Smith Julie Dawn Exec $415,000
14330 Lebanon Old Hickory 37138 3/20 Watkins David C Jr Chrisman Norman; Chrisman Peggy $400,000
105 Public Lebanon 37087 3/31 Tressler Holdings LLC Cedar City Investors; Owens Joshua B Gen Partner $375,000
4735 Meandering Lebanon 37090 3/6 Oneal Carrie A; Oneal Melvin Clayton Prop Group Inc $315,186
303 Tennessee Watertown 37184 3/15 Innovative Trade Services Usa Inc Bassler Gregory S Sr Member; Bassler Patricia Member; Grey Matters Enterprises LLC $300,000
0 Poplar Hill     3/3 Davis Alfreda Chevelle; Davis Brandon Laroy Lamb Fellowship Church $300,000
302 Maple Lebanon 37087 3/1 Graham Deborah J; Graham John R Pitts James K $300,000
695 Williams Lebanon 37087 3/20 Luttrell Jeffrey S; Luttrell Tiffany S Morley 2007 Irrevocable Trust $286,810
1430 Beasleys Bend Lebanon 37087 3/3 Ruffin Larry Wayne Jr Wair Velma C $255,000
210 Maple Lebanon 37087 3/31 Klean Way Cleaners & Laundry Inc Maynard Ann C; Maynard Jimmy Ray $250,000
318 Main Lebanon 37087 3/6 Noble Darryl D; Noble Lisa; Noble Mark Harper John W III $229,000
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 3/6 Carmichael Rachel A McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $226,975
1055 Chatsworth Old Hickory 37138 3/9 Uhl Kendra R; Uhl Nathaniel Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC $211,475
530 Park Lebanon 37087 3/17 Kassim Mujibat Adeola Montgomery Helen D; Montgomery Herman Q L $185,000
3646 Vesta Lebanon 37090 3/16 Morris Angela Montgomery; Morris Rodney Scott Audino Nicholas E; Slarve Michael D $170,000
144 Public Lebanon 37087 3/21 McCray Cody Creston; Shaffer Stephen Kyle Buster Linda K $160,000
4990 Lebanon Lebanon 37087 3/3 Broadnax Donald K; Broadnax Sandra J Holder Anita B; Holder Richard D $140,000
0 Patton Hollow Watertown 37184 3/6 Underhill Craig W; Underhill Stacy M Thayer Carol S; Thayer Jay C $132,900
Barlow     3/7 Ethington Denise L; Ethington Patrick S Betancourt Ernest Blas Jr; Betancourt Nancy Lucille $130,000
Cairo Bend Lebanon 37087 3/15 Williams Curtis Lee; Williams Vernice Eastland Bobby Sr Trustee $129,900
Stewarts Ferry Lebanon 37090 3/21 Servais Christopher Jason; Servais Melissa A Brent Gregory V $120,000
0 Signature Lebanon 37087 3/14 Kirby Brian; Shaffer Warren Cedarstone Bank $117,000

