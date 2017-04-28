Home > Article
Top Middle Tennessee commercial transactions for March 2017
Top commercial real estate sales, March 2017, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|2400 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|3/17
|Mid-America Apts LP
|CH Realty VI-LPC MF Nashville Charlotte LLC
|$62,500,000
|35 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|3/22
|Nashville Office 2 LLC
|35 Music Square East LLC
|$41,000,000
|520 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|3/6
|520 Cowan LP
|Cherokee Marine Terminal LLC
|$28,714,200
|329 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|3/1
|Trevecca Realty LLC
|Avalon Health Care LLC
|$21,660,000
|421 Ocala
|Nashville
|37211
|3/1
|Bethany Realty LLC
|Avalon Health Care LLC
|$16,340,000
|7131 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|3/24
|Centennial Group GP
|Western Express Inc
|$15,000,000
|646 Thompson
|Nashville
|37204
|3/28
|Johnson Prop LP
|Crown Inv Group
|$8,500,000
|1226, 1232 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|3/2
|1232 Antioch Realty LLC
|Bindtech Inc
|$5,200,000
|3802 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/14
|Shams Prop LLC
|Bright-Elysian Fields Partnership
|$4,000,000
|514, 522 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/14
|8th South Dev LLC
|8Th Ave South Ventures GP
|$3,500,000
|1720, 1724 Ed Temple
|Nashville
|37208
|3/28
|Tri Star Transport LLC
|Petro Express Prop LLC
|$3,400,000
|601 Marriott
|Nashville
|37214
|3/9
|SCF RC Funding I LLC
|SCF RC Funding III LLC
|$3,130,000
|1715 End
|Nashville
|37203
|3/20
|Suntrust Bank
|National Retail Prop Inc
|$2,915,761
|620 Church
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/20
|Tigerco LLC
|Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv
|$2,800,000
|3839 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|3/10
|PBR&T Partnership
|Orange Murfreesboro Holdings LLC
|$2,100,000
|1801 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|3/9
|Reading Midwest Dist LLC
|Palfleet Truck Equipment Co LLC
|$2,000,000
|3104, 3106, 3107, 3108, 3109, 3112, 3117 Brickdale, 3116, 3117, 3118, 3119, 3120, 3122, 3124, 3126 Creekwood
|Nashville
|37207
|3/6
|Troubadour Inv LLC
|David Ilan; David Mika
|$1,822,000
|2 Meridian Property Lot
|Nashville
|37207
|3/14
|Rochford Realty & Const Co Inc
|Rc Meridian Partners
|$1,500,000
|1437 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|3/6
|520 Cowan LP
|Cherokee Equity Corp
|$1,285,800
|3520 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/14
|JKR LLC
|Early Kevin H
|$1,250,000
|12444 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|3/29
|DR Horton Inc
|Old Hickory Land Partners LLC
|$1,200,000
|4708 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/6
|Dragon Park LLC
|Nashville District Tenn Conf of The United Methodist Church
|$1,200,000
|101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114 Hoffman
|Madison
|37115
|3/24
|Egg Prop LLLP
|Coman Violica; Coman Beniamin
|$1,100,000
|2123 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|3/9
|Warner Treg
|Stinson Walter Arthur
|$1,020,000
|410, 412 36th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/14
|Carbine & Assoc LLC
|Green Light Real Estate Dev LLC
|$930,000
|341 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|3/8
|PLP LLC
|Kent Barbara A Rogowski
|$900,000
|6200 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|Edry B&K-6 GP
|Shamsaie Mansoor
|$890,000
|450 Edenwold
|Madison
|37115
|3/23
|Tradebe Treatment & Recycling of Nashville LLC
|CDG Holdings LLC
|$875,000
|202 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|3/21
|Olympus Rentals LLC
|Harlan Jerry C; Harlan Wanda
|$775,000
|2300, 2306, 2308, 2010 Kline
|Nashville
|37211
|3/1
|Citiview II LLC
|Neal Mark O
|$747,650
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/20
|Patel Puja Kandarp
|Barrett Bradley L Sr; Barrett Patricia Diane
|$719,000
|615, 617 Nashville 1
|Nashville
|37209
|3/8
|Sylvan Part LLC
|Dragon Park LLC
|$700,000
|2203 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/16
|Conexion Americas
|Miller Wilma June
|$675,000
|1012, 1016, 1018, 1020 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|3/1
|HSA-East Nashville LLC
|Richland South LLC
|$650,000
|0 Brooklyn
|Nashville
|37207
|3/10
|CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC
|Kemp Jon P
|$650,000
|7852, 7854 Ridgewood
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/24
|Howarth Thomas A; Lewis Michelle M
|Good Sun LLC; KJL Living Trust
|$590,000
|2312, 2314, 2316 Kline
|Nashville
|37211
|3/1
|Citiview II LLC
|Hiatt Michael L
|$562,500
|2920 Berry Hill
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Berry Hill Investors
|Hart Robert E
|$540,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/21
|Scruggs Roger D
|Bank of Camden
|$464,900
|3840 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/17
|TD Monday Inv Group LLC
|Sams Cash N Carry Inc
|$455,000
|5835 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/13
|John Bijoy; Ramadoss Umasankar
|Akbari Fariborz; Ashkzari David
|$425,000
|1610 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/2
|James Thomas Lee; James Mary Beth M
|Sethi Preet Paris; Carney Loy
|$424,900
|336 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Huggins William A
|Belle Meade Inv LLC
|$415,000
|106 Old Trinity, 2208 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|3/15
|Nat King Gold LLC
|DVR LLC
|$410,000
|329 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|3/29
|Sanders Stephen Edward; Sanders Phyllis Ann; Edwards Chesley Hall
|Binkley Mark F; Binkley Jolene
|$410,000
|2002 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|3/20
|Downdraft Inv LLC
|Decker Melanie Snow
|$410,000
|1111 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|3/3
|Bilt LLC
|Prime Nashville LLC
|$390,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/28
|Gwin Douglas E Jr
|Jaskowski Bryce J
|$380,000
|1027, 1029 Cheatham
|Nashville
|37208
|3/2
|Pfox LLC
|TTF Inv LLC
|$375,000
|655, 711 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|3/7
|Chalfin Lauryl Pate
|Sabbath Day Church of God In Christ
|$375,000
|809 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|3/7
|813M LLC
|Ramsey Street Church of Christ
|$353,000
|609 33rd
|Nashville
|37209
|3/8
|Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC
|Arthur Lola R
|$350,000
|Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/23
|Smiley Michael; Frazier J T
|Scenic View Inv LLC
|$325,000
|4150 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|3/9
|Lenard Revocable Living Trust
|Stark John B; Stark Marilyn; Kennedy David R; Kennedy Deborah L
|$321,000
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|9714 Split Log
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/20
|Williamson County Board of Ed
|Burns James Martin Jr; Burns John Thomas; Hafner Susan Burns; Hollister Judith Burns; Ozburn Elizabeth Burns
|$8,600,000
|0 Carothers
|Franklin
|37067
|3/22
|Middle Tenn Health Realty LLC
|MTPC LLC
|$3,542,958
|4815 Bethesda Duplex, 2327 Lewisburg Bethesda Duplex
|Coll Grove
|37046
|3/21
|Tigerco LLC
|Mac LLC; Midwest Holdings & Inv
|$2,800,000
|1625 Galleria
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/22
|Fifty One Twenty Four Poplar LLC
|GMS Holdings LLC
|$2,400,000
|7003 City Center
|Fairview
|37062
|3/1
|Vosburgh Family LP
|Verdad Fairview LLC
|$2,281,000
|2142 Berrys Chapel
|Franklin
|37069
|3/21
|Corbett Danna; Corbett Steven W
|Dobberpuhl Peter Hawkins Foundation Inc
|$1,650,000
|1116 Harpeth Industrial
|Franklin
|37064
|3/1
|Franklin 240 LLC
|Davis Danny
|$1,000,000
|5028 Carters Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|3/3
|Greene Family Nominee Trust
|Myers Brooke; Myers John D Jr
|$940,000
|0 Old Charlotte
|Franklin
|37064
|3/2
|Montgomery Classic Const LLC; Winn Jason
|McCracken Ralph W; McDaniel David J
|$900,000
|3326 Aspen Grove
|Franklin
|37067
|3/20
|Community Healthcare Trust Svcs Inc
|Lee John N; Lee Mona R
|$875,000
|6602 Arno College Grove
|Coll Grove
|37046
|3/23
|Branham John P
|Land James Stafford
|$807,500
|175 Rosa Helm
|Franklin
|37067
|3/9
|Smith Partners LLC
|GRT Prop LLC
|$760,000
|4796 Main
|Spr Hill
|37179
|3/6
|Spring Hill Storage Part LLC
|Dibil LLC
|$750,000
|7809 Lick Creek
|Primm Spr
|38476
|3/6
|Whitford Karen
|Johnson Denise; Johnson Tim
|$589,000
|4440 Harpeth School
|Franklin
|37064
|3/7
|Copenhaver Benjamin A; Copenhaver Christy E
|Hicks C Hugh; Hicks Rhonda R
|$579,900
|6884 Choctaw
|Coll Grove
|37046
|3/31
|Chaille Judd Allen; Chaille Wende Kaye
|Newport Bob A Jr; Newport Terri T
|$579,000
|9749 Concord
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/17
|Fahim Nermin; Fahmy George
|Cruz Juan A; Pena Maria A
|$550,000
|1659 Guy Ferrell
|Franklin
|37067
|3/16
|Evans Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna; Mitchell Burgess; Mitchell Lindsay Kishanna Evans
|CMLTI 2007 6
|$500,000
|6420, 6464 Penrose
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/1
|6464 Penrose Drive Tr
|Murray Land Dev LLC
|$481,250
|0 Fallen Bee Tree
|Fairview
|37082
|3/7
|Richter William Mark
|Gammon James E Jr; Gammon James W
|$430,000
|4101, 4111 Wallingford
|Franklin
|37069
|3/22
|Jerrell Ladonna; Plumley Stephen R
|Evergreen Communities LLC
|$425,000
|7338 Michael Lankford
|Fairview
|37062
|3/6
|Pewitt Albert Jr; Pewitt Judy
|Green Lindsey; Green Nicholas
|$415,000
|5575 Hargrove
|Franklin
|37064
|3/17
|Claiborne H Thomas; Claiborne Janie M
|Bond William Kenneth; Prince Edward Lee; Rippey Shannon Bond; Simmons Martha Prince; White Rosa Lee G (Estate Of)
|$400,000
|6035 Pasquo
|Nashville
|37221
|3/2
|Rochford Realty & Const Company Inc
|Natchez Assoc LLC; Natchez Assoc LP
|$352,000
|101 Gist
|Franklin
|37064
|3/17
|Wuichet Prop LLC
|Bass Bob
|$250,000
|5367 Old Harding
|Franklin
|37064
|3/27
|Lapre Michael; Lapre Robin
|Baruch Constance M; Baruch David M
|$245,000
|735 Mount Hope
|Franklin
|37064
|3/14
|Lillard Jasmine V
|Hard Bargain Mt Hope Redev Inc
|$220,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|1620 Gateway
|M'boro
|37129
|3/30
|Motorists Comm Mutual Ins Company
|Consumer Realty Group LLC
|$7,898,250
|216 Parthenon
|La Vergne
|37086
|3/1
|PMRE LLC
|Conard Donald J; Conard Frances Lyn Wikstrom; Wikstrom-Conard Frances Lyn
|$3,625,000
|311, 313, 420 Lowry Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/3
|Richland South LLC
|Sears Roebuck & Co
|$2,900,000
|John R Rice
|Murfreesboro
|37129
|3/13
|Phoenix-Murfreesboro LLC
|Mountain Star Prop LLC
|$2,375,000
|Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|3/2
|2545980 Ontario Ltd
|88 Partnership; Buck Ronald D
|$1,850,000
|995 Industrial
|M'boro
|37129
|3/23
|5 Star Chicken LLC
|Capref Smyrna LLC
|$1,600,000
|424 Thompson
|M'boro
|37129
|3/6
|Caroline Farms LLC
|Kelley Diane L; Kelley Grant
|$1,400,000
|Avenue
|M'boro
|37129
|3/27
|Parks Marie; Parks Robert
|Gatton C M Trust
|$1,050,000
|659 Ken Pilkerton
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/7
|Veritas Federal Credit Union
|Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC
|$950,000
|6960 Millersburg
|Christiana
|37037
|3/6
|King Johnathan L; King Melissa J
|Diamond Lenore; Diamond Paul H; Simple Gift Farms; Simple Gifts Farm
|$794,446
|519 Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/2
|Dgh Prop LLC
|Gershom Medical Prop LLC
|$676,500
|9 Smyrna
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/21
|Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic
|Smyrna Commons Dev Partners LLC
|$650,000
|1231 Salem Park
|M'boro
|37129
|3/8
|HB Muph1 LLC
|Watts Aaron Cleo
|$610,000
|6219 Jasper Johnson
|M'boro
|37127
|3/20
|Garrett Carrie L; Garrett Christopher A
|Blue Sky Const Inc
|$550,000
|2042 Middle Tennessee
|M'boro
|37130
|3/30
|Regent Homes LLC
|Regent East Main LLC
|$550,000
|7941 Couchville
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|3/21
|Speegle Amy Linden; Speegle William Terence
|Price Charles E; Price Misti S
|$510,000
|6790 John Bragg
|M'boro
|37127
|3/8
|Life Is Brewing Dev LLC
|Adams Charlaine; Adams Robert H Jr
|$479,000
|527 Maple
|M'boro
|37130
|3/7
|Highers James C; Jones John C III
|Gershom Medical Prop LLC
|$478,500
|125 Cripple Creek
|Readyville
|37149
|3/1
|1144 LLC; Trailsong Farms LLC
|Farm On Cripple Creek LLC The
|$393,238
|27 Public
|M'boro
|37130
|3/6
|Vedas Property LLC
|Hutson Curtis Jr
|$390,000
|9520 Dunaway Chapel
|Lascassas
|37085
|3/10
|Estes Holly M; Estes James
|Hunt Kimberley; Hunt Kyle Patrick
|$376,736
|1601, 1619 Flat Rock
|M'boro
|37130
|3/24
|Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew
|Rayles Bradley Dean; Wells Cynthia Sue; Wells-Rayls Tenn Community Property Trust
|$375,000
|1437 Lovvorn
|Christiana
|37037
|3/27
|Wells Jewell; Wells Patricia; Wells Rocky E
|Bradley Paul J; Bradley Tracy
|$365,900
|Rutherford
|M'boro
|37130
|3/23
|Circle K Stores Inc
|Alexander Square Part; Darsinos Alexander; Darsinos Debbie
|$346,158
|9179 Shelbyville
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|3/21
|Niman Carey Holladay; Niman Charles E
|Royston Lawrence E Jr; Royston Susan M
|$325,000
|0 Walnut Grove
|Christiana
|37037
|3/2
|Afrakhteh Ardavan
|Cockrell Lucinda Poole
|$300,000
|5555 Miller
|Christiana
|37037
|3/2
|RHB LLC
|Brothers John; Brothers Sheron
|$300,000
|Bryant Grove
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|3/27
|Arnold Katherine; Arnold William
|Rogers Teresa D; Rogers Terry W
|$280,000
|7137 Wayside
|Christiana
|37037
|3/24
|Engelman Michael Guy
|McWhorter Jeffrey Dean; McWhorter Terri; Watkins Ethel Jean Estate
|$274,000
|0 Bonifay
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/3
|Butler Scott
|CFIJ; Corley Donald R; Neff Thomas O Jr
|$254,000
|1703 First
|M'boro
|37129
|3/2
|Newport Laura L; Newport Terry E
|Newman Kristine M
|$252,000
|1201 Centerstream
|Christiana
|37037
|3/13
|Handley Kim; Miller Jason
|Caputo Britany K; Caputo Brittany K; Caputo Frank Joseph
|$212,000
|Mason Hollow
|Christiana
|37037
|3/27
|ASG Partners Ltd Part
|White Linda
|$192,500
|Excaliber
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/24
|Gibbs Craig
|Coleman Sam; Slbf Partnership
|$175,000
|6771 Burnt Knob
|M'boro
|37129
|3/20
|Tolleson Kevin N
|Excel Builders
|$170,000
|5116 Mankin McKnight
|M'boro
|37127
|3/10
|Perusse Bethanie K; Perusse Travis D
|Brewer Darryl D
|$167,500
|Luke
|M'boro
|37129
|3/24
|Revo Group Inc The
|Swanson Dev L P; Swanson Prop Inc
|$160,519
|Richland Richardson
|M'boro
|37130
|3/8
|Geren Joe C Jr
|McDaniel Claudia A; Swenfurth Valerie Adams
|$160,000
|2220 Hill
|Eagleville
|37060
|3/10
|Nightingale David D; Nightingale Kelly E
|Gray Tamela
|$160,000
|610 Broad
|M'boro
|37130
|3/24
|Swanson Dev L P
|Lowe Doris C
|$150,000
|3519 Lamar
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/27
|Griffin Jane Tr; Griffin Trust The; Patton George Allen Jr
|The Sulfridge George B Trust
|$149,600
|102 Lowry
|Smyrna
|37167
|3/21
|Mohamad Araz; Mohamad Nora
|Barnett Edward K
|$140,000
|284 Meigs
|M'boro
|37128
|3/14
|Oakes Carolyn T; Townley George E; Townley Shelbie G
|King Priscilla
|$139,900
|Jordan
|Lascassas
|37085
|3/29
|Cooper Michelle Lasley; Cooper Robert Ellis
|Wilson Kely; Wolson Brittany
|$135,703
|2412 Yearwood
|M'boro
|37130
|3/2
|Tenn Inv Group LLC
|Ferguson Charles E; Ferguson Robbie T
|$133,000
|Allisona
|Eagleville
|37060
|3/3
|City of Eagleville
|Parker John
|$132,150
|168 Crestwood
|M'boro
|37128
|3/16
|Espinoza Cesareo
|Cook Brothers Educational Fund Inc
|$115,000
|4652 Murray Kittrell
|Readyville
|37149
|3/2
|Balderas Carlos Tello
|Dozier Christina E; Dozier Robert J
|$115,000
|212 Spring
|M'boro
|37130
|3/17
|Vaught Mike; Vaught Stanley P
|Anderson T J
|$111,100
|6007 Cullen
|La Vergne
|37086
|3/29
|Maldonado Jaime N Salazar
|Bass Jaman; Bass Jonah; Shahgoli Mona
|$110,000
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|Indian Lake
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/29
|HSRE Indian Lake LLC
|Mathews Inv Inc
|$2,533,450
|105 Challenger
|Portland
|37148
|3/29
|SR Smith LLC
|Plantenn LLC
|$2,400,000
|36 Bluegrass
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/30
|American Realty of Bellmore LLC
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,831,000
|203B Indian Lake
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/29
|HSRE Indian Lake LLC
|Firstbank
|$1,428,768
|3012 Business Park
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/21
|Phydata LLC
|3012 Northcreek LLC
|$1,342,500
|750 Main
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/23
|Chata LLC
|Gribbins Charlotte; Gribbins Larry
|$1,325,000
|1124 Louisville
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/7
|Barnfield Billy R Jr; Barnfield Cynthia R
|Quarterhorse Const LLC
|$1,000,000
|980 Louisville
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/24
|Moss Charles D; Moss Elizabeth A
|Ross Arlyn D; Ross Jean
|$950,000
|265 Pea Ridge, Highway 31E Pea Ridge
|Westmoreland
|37186
|3/14
|Pruitt John M; Pruitt Michael S
|Morris Carol D; Morris Norman Jean
|$850,000
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 35, 36, 37, 38 Foxland
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/1
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Green Trails LLC
|$788,000
|259 Highway
|Portland
|37148
|3/24
|Staggs Melissa; Staggs Steven
|Goodwin Jeff; Goodwin Tina
|$730,000
|100 New Shackle Island
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/8
|Hendersonville Self-Storage Trust
|Richland South LLC
|$640,000
|928 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/22
|Richards James P; Richards Peggy Rexford
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$628,190
|1061 Montrose
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/30
|Blair James L; Blair Sybil L
|Parkside Builders LLC
|$595,146
|1266 Liberty
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/21
|Kneale John; Kneale Katie
|McCauley Kathleen F
|$590,000
|977 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/6
|Fisher Melinda Wright; Fisher Stephen Austin
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$540,556
|4330 Long Hollow
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/28
|Rowe Marcus; Rowe Melissa
|Ganus Denise; Ganus Gregory S
|$490,900
|120 Anderson
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/7
|Southern Prop
|Pigg Mary; Pigg R Gary
|$475,000
|1036 Crutcher Station
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/20
|Staples Christine M; Staples Jerry E
|NVR Inc
|$460,511
|129 Ashington
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/17
|Remias Anthony Mark; Remias Lauren
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$454,000
|205 Ashington
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/20
|Ryan Lee Ann; Ryan Michael G Jr
|Weekley Homes LLC
|$451,739
|1490 Cherokee
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/20
|Puryear John; Puryear Laura
|Puryear William III
|$437,729
|205 Ashington
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/29
|Huntley Scott; Huntley Sheila
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$425,000
|204 Arlington
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/13
|Bailey Ellen L; Bailey Kenny Lee
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$416,150
|217 Scarsdale
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/14
|Hudgens Starr; Hudgens Troy
|Gaines Home Building Corp
|$414,950
|230 Sydney
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/1
|Rao Ann; Rao Balakrishna
|Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc
|$410,816
|209 Carellton
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/1
|Bui Brian Khiem; Le Hant T
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$409,900
|117 Lombardi
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/8
|Messer Glenda J; Messer Robert E
|Weekley Homes LLC
|$406,149
|1049 Laffite
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/20
|Henderson Corey G
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$406,059
|1024 Crutcher Station
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/13
|Wanner Jeremy S; Wanner Tashi
|NVR Inc
|$403,525
|234 Aqueduct
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/1
|Mitchell Thomas R; Mitchell Veronica L
|Miller Angelica M; Miller Samuel D
|$399,900
|1095 Vinings
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/9
|Potter Clifton S; Potter Daphne
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$393,882
|1042 Laffite
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/22
|Joslin Kayla E; Mirenda Joshua P
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$391,175
|1059 Abberley
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/28
|Hoyer Gary; Hoyer Michelle
|Duffle Jessica Ann; Duffle Shane Coy
|$389,000
|1025 Merrick
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/29
|Summerford Allison M; Summerford Robert H
|Baker John R; Baker Leanna J
|$384,900
|1013 Merrick
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/9
|Burton Crystal
|Abernathy Anthony; Abernathy Macy
|$384,900
|266 Cal Durham
|Bethpage
|37022
|3/22
|Ervin Charles E; Ervin Cynthia E
|Hellemn John E
|$380,000
|115 Lombardi
|Hendersonville
|37075
|3/1
|Henson John Christopher
|Weekley Homes LLC
|$377,784
|146 Ferdinand
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/8
|Ulmer Lawrence H IV
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$376,915
|208 Ettington
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/14
|Brown Christopher D; Brown Kathryn S
|Creekside Homes LLC
|$369,900
|1076 Paddock Park
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/16
|Kerr Judith Ann; Kerr Richard David
|Southeastern Building Corp
|$366,025
|555 Airport
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/10
|Natures Point Acquisition Co LLC
|Natures Edge Manufactured Stone Products LLC; Natures Point Manufactured Stone LLC
|$364,903
|597 Goodman
|Gallatin
|37066
|3/29
|Owen Landon
|NVR Inc
|$356,775
|368 Old Stone
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/14
|Angelova Maya; Anglova Angel
|Meritage Homes of Tenn Inc
|$355,224
|338 Old Stone
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|3/17
|Caraveo Cheryl; Caraveo Karl
|Hammond Hilda Claire; Hammond Timothy Jess
|$350,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|85 Athens
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|3/10
|Cross Point Community Church
|COMJ LLC; KPCD II LLC Member; KPCD LLC Member; Powers Kenneth M Member
|$1,900,000
|4403 Beckwith
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|3/1
|RP Beckwith Tn LLC
|Henry Michael Lee; Henry Steven Eric; Lane Joe Jr; Lane Loretta Estate
|$1,600,000
|Carthage
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/20
|Ash Jennifer O; Odom Richard A
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,478,812
|0 Nonaville
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|3/1
|JRJ Inv LLC
|Adams Melanie Mobley; Mitchell Dennis M; Mitchell Dennis Partner; Mitchell Gary W; Mitchell Land Partnership
|$1,200,000
|415 Palmer
|Lebanon
|37090
|3/23
|Kirkland Bedford F
|3 J 2017 Trust
|$900,000
|510 Gladeville
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|3/14
|Tridon Holdings LLC
|Beaty Family Trust
|$815,000
|385 Industrial
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|3/9
|Magnus Prop LLC
|Kraemer John R; Kraemer Shari L
|$735,000
|1895, 1899 Old Goose Creek
|Watertown
|37184
|3/24
|Bradshaw Jamie; Bradshaw Michael
|Hewlett Mary Lynn; Hewlett Stephen O; Spencer Abigail; Spencer James E III
|$685,000
|830, 836 Rutland
|Mount Juliet
|37122
|3/31
|King James D Jr; King Miranda Priest
|Wharton Carol E; Wharton Paul D
|$475,000
|434 Bradshaw
|LEBANON
|37087
|3/28
|Davis Lela L; Davis Michael E
|Dabbs Melissa Ann Estate; Smith Julie Dawn Exec
|$415,000
|14330 Lebanon
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/20
|Watkins David C Jr
|Chrisman Norman; Chrisman Peggy
|$400,000
|105 Public
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/31
|Tressler Holdings LLC
|Cedar City Investors; Owens Joshua B Gen Partner
|$375,000
|4735 Meandering
|Lebanon
|37090
|3/6
|Oneal Carrie A; Oneal Melvin
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$315,186
|303 Tennessee
|Watertown
|37184
|3/15
|Innovative Trade Services Usa Inc
|Bassler Gregory S Sr Member; Bassler Patricia Member; Grey Matters Enterprises LLC
|$300,000
|0 Poplar Hill
|
|
|3/3
|Davis Alfreda Chevelle; Davis Brandon Laroy
|Lamb Fellowship Church
|$300,000
|302 Maple
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/1
|Graham Deborah J; Graham John R
|Pitts James K
|$300,000
|695 Williams
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/20
|Luttrell Jeffrey S; Luttrell Tiffany S
|Morley 2007 Irrevocable Trust
|$286,810
|1430 Beasleys Bend
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/3
|Ruffin Larry Wayne Jr
|Wair Velma C
|$255,000
|210 Maple
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/31
|Klean Way Cleaners & Laundry Inc
|Maynard Ann C; Maynard Jimmy Ray
|$250,000
|318 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/6
|Noble Darryl D; Noble Lisa; Noble Mark
|Harper John W III
|$229,000
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/6
|Carmichael Rachel A
|McClung Mack H Member; Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$226,975
|1055 Chatsworth
|Old Hickory
|37138
|3/9
|Uhl Kendra R; Uhl Nathaniel
|Vastland Northcrest Dev LLC
|$211,475
|530 Park
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/17
|Kassim Mujibat Adeola
|Montgomery Helen D; Montgomery Herman Q L
|$185,000
|3646 Vesta
|Lebanon
|37090
|3/16
|Morris Angela Montgomery; Morris Rodney Scott
|Audino Nicholas E; Slarve Michael D
|$170,000
|144 Public
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/21
|McCray Cody Creston; Shaffer Stephen Kyle
|Buster Linda K
|$160,000
|4990 Lebanon
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/3
|Broadnax Donald K; Broadnax Sandra J
|Holder Anita B; Holder Richard D
|$140,000
|0 Patton Hollow
|Watertown
|37184
|3/6
|Underhill Craig W; Underhill Stacy M
|Thayer Carol S; Thayer Jay C
|$132,900
|Barlow
|
|
|3/7
|Ethington Denise L; Ethington Patrick S
|Betancourt Ernest Blas Jr; Betancourt Nancy Lucille
|$130,000
|Cairo Bend
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/15
|Williams Curtis Lee; Williams Vernice
|Eastland Bobby Sr Trustee
|$129,900
|Stewarts Ferry
|Lebanon
|37090
|3/21
|Servais Christopher Jason; Servais Melissa A
|Brent Gregory V
|$120,000
|0 Signature
|Lebanon
|37087
|3/14
|Kirby Brian; Shaffer Warren
|Cedarstone Bank
|$117,000