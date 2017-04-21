Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

TVA to eliminate handguns from nuclear power plant security

Updated 7:56AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SPRING CITY (AP) — Tennessee Valley Authority security officers at nuclear power plants will soon be prohibited from carrying handguns.

WRCB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qdtXy3) that the measure will be in place throughout the system by the end of the year.

TVA Spokesman Scott Fiedler says in a statement that the implementation of other protective measures securing nuclear sites has rendered handguns obsolete when it comes to protecting the power plants.

Senior Nuclear Security Officer Paul Tackett expressed concern about the changes, recalling an officer who was shot at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in eastern Tennessee several years ago.

Fiedler says the action was recommended after following the regulatory review process.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0