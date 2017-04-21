Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

US indexes mostly higher in early trade

The Associated Press

Updated 8:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stock indexes are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors focus on the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Wednesday. Health insurer Anthem gained 2.4 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

Baxter International was up 2.7 percent after its own results beat forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 1 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,389.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,015. The Nasdaq composite increased 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,029.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0