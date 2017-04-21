Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

Nashville considers cheaper downtown parking for musicians

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Nashville music executive and metro councilman is proposing cheaper parking rates for musicians who play their music in Lower Broadway honky-tonk bars and elsewhere downtown.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2qbB9KX) that BMI official Jeff Syracuse is proposing a $5 nightly parking rate for musicians who play downtown. The BMI music executive plans to bring up the issue Thursday at a meeting of downtown merchants.

The deal was worked out with Premier Parking and the local musicians' union, not through the metro government, though Syracuse is a councilman.

Last week, the Renaissance Hotel began offering musicians $9 valet service at its garage.

