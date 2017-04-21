State to auction off 2 acres of properties near Capitol

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — More than two acres of state-owned properties in downtown Nashville are being auctioned off in June.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2q2BU9X ) that the facilities once used by the Tennessee Regulatory Authority are being pitched as an ideal site for a mix of living space and commercial developments.

The properties located near the state Capitol include a more than 42,000-square-foot office building and an adjoining parking lot. They will be sold separately.

David Roberson, a spokesman for the state's Department of General Services, says the state chose to sell the properties by auction in hopes of receiving what he calls "the highest and best price for Tennessee taxpayers."

The auction is being overseen by Chattanooga-based Compass Auctions & Real Estate LLC at Nashville's Hermitage Hotel on June 21.