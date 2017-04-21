Lawyers: Proposed rule could block public from court records

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Lawyers for several media organizations are raising concerns that that a proposed new court rule could bar both citizens and the press from getting court records.

Some against proposed Supreme Court Rule 34 have written letters saying they worry that the language in it gives new powers to lower courts to block the public from seeing records.

The Tennessee Bar Association raises concerns that the current language of the draft would allow lower courts to create a patchwork of exemptions to the public records act around the state.

There is criticism that the language is overly broad and records that should be public could be closed as a result of the wording.

One of the attorney's letters said the proposal doesn't say what citizens should do when they're denied records.