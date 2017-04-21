Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

Haslam budget update includes $50M for new state library

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed budget amendment includes $50 million for a new Tennessee State Library and Archives building.

Finance Commissioner Larry Martin said Tuesday that the combined $40 million from the state and $10 million from the Secretary of State's Office represents about half of the projected cost for the facility.

Martin says the second half of the funding is expected to be included in next year's spending plan.

The Library and Archives' current facility is 65 years old and has faced moisture issues and space limitations.

The new facility is planned to be built across from the new state museum that is under construction near the state Capitol in Nashville.

