VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

House OKs 23 hours of alcohol sales at 2 Nashville bars

Updated 7:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has passed a bill that would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol for 23 hours a day.

The House approved the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Sanderson of Kenton on Monday. It would require liquor service to cease only between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The measure would apply to the Diner in Nashville's Broadway entertainment district and the Scoreboard Bar & Grill in the Opryland area.

Under current law, liquor-by-the-drink service must be halted between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The owners of the Diner say they want to cater to service industry workers who get off work late and to serve as an overnight room-service option for hotels.

The measure is ready for a Senate floor vote.

