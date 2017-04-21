Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

FBI-investigated Nashville judge to receive $4,500 pension

Updated 1:40PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville judge Casey Moreland will receive more than $4,500 monthly through a pension. He resigned in March after being charged in an ongoing FBI investigation.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2oDG1aO ) taxpayers will fund an estimated $4,588 each month for the 59-year-old's pension payments that begin in May. A Metro Human Resources spokeswoman says Moreland is also eligible for a $10,000 life insurance policy and medical coverage.

Nashville's law director says with or without a conviction a board will declare if Moreland can continue to receive benefits. State law says a public official forfeits retirement benefits if convicted of a felony related to their employment.

Moreland faces several counts including obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The federal probe's scope includes the financial relationship with his specialty court programs and nonprofit funding.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0