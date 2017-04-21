FBI-investigated Nashville judge to receive $4,500 pension

VOL. 41 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 21, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville judge Casey Moreland will receive more than $4,500 monthly through a pension. He resigned in March after being charged in an ongoing FBI investigation.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2oDG1aO ) taxpayers will fund an estimated $4,588 each month for the 59-year-old's pension payments that begin in May. A Metro Human Resources spokeswoman says Moreland is also eligible for a $10,000 life insurance policy and medical coverage.

Nashville's law director says with or without a conviction a board will declare if Moreland can continue to receive benefits. State law says a public official forfeits retirement benefits if convicted of a felony related to their employment.

Moreland faces several counts including obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The federal probe's scope includes the financial relationship with his specialty court programs and nonprofit funding.